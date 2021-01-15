EXCLUSIVE: Maanvi Gagroo EXCITED about Four More Shots Please season 3; Says ‘We owe this season to our fans’

Four More Shots Please season 3 will mark the reunion of Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J and the team will begin shooting for the series soon.

Maanvi Gagroo has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the talented actress is set to return with the third season of her most successful web series Four More Shots Please. The series features Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari along with Maanvi in the lead and has been a massive hit among the audience since its first season. Given the stupendous success of two seasons, the makers are set to return with Four More Shots Please season 3 and the cast along with the audience can’t keep calm about the same.

Sharing her excitement about the new season, Maanvi stated that she is extremely positive about Four More Shots season 3 and is looking forward to being back on the sets. Speaking about it, the actress stated, “Season 3 so far, is feeling extremely positive. After receiving so much love for Season 2, it almost feels like we owe this season to our fans. Apart from that, having lived through the lockdown and not seen each other for so long, there's been a beautiful sense of togetherness that's crept in and enhanced our relationship. Thirdly, like every new season, we have a new director and a new energy/perspective is always a good thing. Can't wait to be back on this set.”

According to media reports, the team will begin shooting for the series soon. In fact, Kirti also shared a beautiful candid pics of herself with her girl gang as she had shared her excitement about Four More Shots Please season 3 on social media.

