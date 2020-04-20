EXCLUSIVE: Maanvi Gagroo on love coming her way post Four More Shots Please! 2: It is truly overwhelming

Maanvi Gagroo spoke about the success of Four More Shots Please! season 2 and said, "While I was certain that Season 2 would be received well, there were those inevitable butterflies in the last week before the release. Especially with regards to Siddhi, I wasn't sure which way the wave would go."

Four More Shots Please! season 2 has opened up to a great response and in fact, the internet cannot seem to be getting enough of it. The web series features Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Bani J in lead roles and narrates the tale of how at the end of the day, friends are everything, how it is okay to make mistakes and so many other things for that matter. Each character in the series has its own graph and Maanvi aka Siddhi Patel's character is one that has garnered quite a lot of love.

Ask her about the response that she has been receiving and how the show is a success, she says, "It's truly overwhelming, the love the show is getting. We're inundated with texts and calls and comments and DMs about the show & it feels lovely, to be honest. While I was certain that Season 2 would be received well, there were those inevitable butterflies in the last week before the release. Especially with regards to Siddhi, I wasn't sure which way the wave would go, you know. But the sheer volume of love coming my way is telling. Hell, even the negative feedback holds testimony to the rattling of systemic socio-political, gender-based norms."

Meanwhile, Maanvi, in an interview with us earlier, spoke about keeping up with the lockdown and revealed how she had a meltdown on the third day. She said, "had a bit of a meltdown on the second or the third day of the lockdown. There was all this news coming in of migrants workers and I remember I was watching this one video of Barkha interviewing a daily wage worker and that broke me. I spiraled into this negative space."

