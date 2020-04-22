EXCLUSIVE: Neil Bhoopalam on positive reaction to Four More Shots Please S2, the cliffhanger and S3 future

In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla, Neil Bhoopalam gets candid about the positive reaction that Four More Shots Please Season 2 is receiving so far, what he thought of the cliffhanger season finale and his character arc aspirations for Varun in Season 3. Read below for Neil's full interview.

Four More Shots Please is led by headstrong, rebellious women who go through life by facing trials and tribulations while also having to deal with the complicated men surrounding them! For Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), as a single mom, she has to delve into a cordial relationship with her ex-husband Varun (Neil Bhoopalam) and his wife Kavya (Amrita Puri) for the sanity of her young daughter. In the recently dropped Season 2, we see the complications becoming weirder as Anjana and Varun have to dig deeper into past, resurfaced feelings and new beginnings!

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Neil Bhoopalam, we spoke candidly to the talented actor about what he felt about his character arc in S2, which was amongst the most interesting bits in the structured storytelling. "I thoroughly enjoyed the arc and transition from Season 1 to Season 2. Season 1, I enjoyed playing the character because the play between Varun and Anjana is interesting on paper and it's fantastic! When I read the script, I was like, 'Wow! This gets deeper and deeper'. It's always interesting to have a nice plot," Neil shared.

When it comes to his working experience with co-star Kirti, Bhoopalam gushed, "I'm a huge fan of Kirti Kulhari. She has grown from strength to strength in all the work she's done. This is the third project we worked together on as the first was Shaitan and then there's Season 1 and 2 of Four More Shots Please. Naturally what happens is you constantly keep working with fellow actors and you know, previous experience adds value to the next one."

Fans were left shocked by the cliffhanger season finale which raised so many questions for a potential S3. When it comes to his thoughts on the open-ending, Neil shared, "It was fantastic and I didn't see it coming. You have to have an open-ending for any sort of a show to go on to the next season. If it is like that then, this particular finale was done in the best manner. The last episode had everything going on. They had a lot going on!"

What does Bhoopalam envision Varun's character arc to be in Four More Shots Please S3? "Yes, there is a Season 3. I'm very fond of this entire canvas. I want to be in every scene actually. My wishlist, I have to be in every episode if not in every scene! (laughs) I'd like to be surprised as well. You have no control over changing things, you can only add to it. My duty is to see what the writer has put in and once I have absorbed that, then I have a fair amount of process time to let things marinate and try to get it developed and show off as much as I can."

On the positive reaction that Four More Shot Please S2 has been receiving so far, the 37-year-old actor gushed, "It's been fantastic. It's been very overwhelming because being able to be viewed by so many people is something one hopes for. However, it's in very unfortunate circumstances."

To be a part of an industry, which has been a backbone for many during such troubling times, due to the coronavirus pandemic, as a source to distract them from the current harsh reality must be gratifying. Taking it as a blessing to be a performer, Neil shared, "It's a blessing to be a part of an industry that can contribute but that was always the case! Why do they read a book? What do they watch a movie? Why do they listen to music? Why do you stare at a painting in a museum for 10-15 minutes? People do that because we are desperate to be entertained, see a different perspective and apply yourself. That's how the mind is. We learn a lot from watching other human beings..."

What did you think of Four More Shots Please Season 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

We couldn't let Bhoopalam go before asking him about his quarantine period. "Most days are okay, Some days I feel bumped out," The NH10 star admitted while revealing that he is not much of a binge-watcher like most people have become. Instead, he consumes movies and TV shows at a leisurely pace and to help him grow as a performer. Amongst the shows that he has watched and loved recently are Netflix series Electric Dreams and Love Death + Robots.

