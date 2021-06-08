EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Asha Negi opens up on Khwabon Ke Parindey and Pavitra Rishta 2.0

Asha Negi says Pavitra Rishta has given her so much love, fame and loyal fans.

Actress Asha Negi will soon be seen in the upcoming web show Khwabon Ke Parindey. Talking about the same Asha says, “I knew Rohan Shah, who is also an actor. Rohan, Tapas (Tapasvi Mehta) and Kishan (Savjani) - all these people were planning to make this show. I remember Rohan calling me for it, and then I went and met these guys. I read the script and thought it was beautiful. Also I love travelling and the shoot was supposed to happen in Australia, so I thought there is no way I can say no to this. It was also very coming-of-age, something which I had never done before,” says Asha.

Asha was an integral part of the television show Pavitra Rishta, and it recently marked 12 years. Asha says, “I think that was one show that changed my life, my destiny and was like a huge break in my life, in my career. It gave me so much love, so much fame, and such loyal fans I got through that show, who are still there with me. I really find myself lucky to be a part of that show. I mean people are still watching the repeat telecast of that show,” smiles Asha.

Reportedly, the show is coming back as Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Will she be a part of it too? “I don't know, I have no idea about it. In fact I also had heard from somebody that season 2 is coming, but I have no idea about it,” says Asha.

To watch the entire interview, see the below video:

Also Read | The Family Man 2: ‘Impressed’ Twitterati start a meme fest; Netizens ask for Chellam Sir spin off

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×