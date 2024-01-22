EXO’s Baekhyun announces 2024 solo concert ASIA TOUR LONSDALEITE with poster reveal; Know dates, venue details

On January 22, Baekhyun’s new agency INB100 made the announcement of his solo concert titled 2024 BAEKHYUN ASIA TOUR LONSDALEITE. This marks Baekhyun’s first solo concert in almost three years. This will be the first time the singer will host a solo concert in person in 12 years since his debut. Back in 2021, Exo’s Baekhyun had conducted a solo concert titled BAEKHYUN: LIGHT, but it was held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer has revealed the full schedule of his upcoming Asia tour. Take a look below:

EXO’s Baekhyun announces 2024 ASIA TOUR LONSDALEITE

Baekhyun’s agency INB100 has posted the teaser poster, followed by another updated poster with the details of concert venues and dates. Titled 2024 BAEKHYUN ASIA TOUR LONSDALEITE, the event follows the theme of hexagonal diamond (Lonsdaleite) that is 58 percent stronger than regular diamonds. Moreover, the newly released posters depict the same diamond-like shine on a black background.

The solo concert will begin with the first halt in Seoul on March 16 and 17. Baekhyun will perform at KSPO Dome, Seoul, making him the youngest male K-pop solo artist to organize a concert at this venue.

In this Asia tour, EXO’s Baekhyun will set the stage ablaze in Tokyo and Singapore in the month of March. Then in April onwards, he will move to other destinations including Manila, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh, and more. The last leg of the concert will take place in June, with three stops in Jakarta, Hong Kong, and Bangkok. The concert will conclude on June 15 and 16.

The ticketing details will be unveiled soon!

Check out the official poster for 2024 BAEKHYUN ASIA TOUR LONSDALEITE:

EXO’s Baekhyun on the work front

Baekhyun is one of the most versatile vocalists in South Korea. He is part of the K-pop boy group EXO and its sub-unit namely EXO-CBX. Recently, he established a new agency INB100 and on January 8, it was announced that his group mates Xiumin and Chen have joined his label for individual activities. However, SM Entertainment will continue to manage the group endeavors of all EXO members.

Baekhyun is currently hosting his solo fan meet SNACK PARTY, scheduled from January to February. On 22 January, Xiumin and Chen surprised Baekhyun at his fan meet and won the hearts of fans as the trio was seen in matching minion outfits. During the event, the group also revealed that 2024 will be a busy year for EXO as the group members are planning to deliver amazing music content this year (individually and as a group).

