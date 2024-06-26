‘Sol, Sunjae's Honeymoon’: Lovely Runner’s fans celebrate as script book teases Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon’s marriage era

The script book for Lovely Runner will feature an additional 10 unreleased pages, focusing on Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok's characters, Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae, depicting their lives during their wedding era and continuing the story post-marriage as teased by Book Log Company.

Lovely Runner’s script book to have Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok's post wedding scenes

On May 16, 2024, the booklogcompany officially announced via their Instagram handle that they would publish the script book for the time-travel drama Lovely Runner, responding to significant demand from the K-drama community. Recently, on June 26th, the company teased that the script book will include unreleased scenes depicting Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's marriage era, extending the storyline beyond the conclusion of the K-drama series.

Booklogcompany revealed a spoiler about newly added scenes, showcasing a newlywed house for Scene 1. They announced that writer Lee Si Eun had penned an additional 10 pages depicting Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok)'s post-marriage era. These scenes are located at the end of volume 2, written after the decision was made to publish the book.

Moreover, the company also announced that due to the global popularity of the K-drama, English translations of the newly written additional scenes, along with interviews featuring the writers and actors Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, will be included in the script book.

As Lovely Runner concluded on May 28, 2024, fans were treated to a heartwarming finale with Sun Jae proposing to Im Sol under the cherry blossoms, offering a glimpse of their wedding. The undeniable chemistry between co-stars Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, both on screen as Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae and off, has captivated fans. Excitement is high among fans to delve into the script book, eager to read the newly unreleased scenes, including those from the post-wedding era, as well as revisit beloved old scenes.

More about Lovely Runner

The K-drama became a huge success and both the lead actors have shared how happy they are about it multiple times. During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, when asked about her feelings regarding the success of Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon humbly expressed that she feels it is more than she deserves, and she is genuinely grateful for it.

Reflecting on her role in the drama, she shared that portraying Im Sol felt like peeking into someone’s diary. Living through Im Sol's teenage years to her thirties was a precious experience for her. She described it as a valuable journey that taught her a lot about herself and her craft.

Discussing the factors contributing to the drama's immense popularity, Kim Hye Yoon emphasized that she believes the biggest charm of Lovely Runner lies in its mutual rescue narrative. She highlighted how the drama portrayed scenes from Im Sol's perspective and then revisited them from Ryu Sun Jae's (Byeon Woo Seok) perspective, a storytelling technique that resonated with many viewers.

