(G)I-DLE's Shuhua to take sabbatical due to physical health concerns; CUBE seeks fans' understanding

CUBE Entertainment announced on February 8 that (G)I-DLE's Shuhua will be taking a temporary break from all scheduled activities due to persistent dizziness and a decline in her physical condition. This hiatus follows her absence from MBC's Music Core and a video call event earlier due to a physical illness, occurring shortly after (G)I-DLE's comeback with album 2 on January 29.

CUBE Entertainment recently announced that (G)I-DLE's Shuhua will be taking a temporary hiatus from all scheduled activities due to health concerns. The agency shared that Shuhua had been experiencing persistent dizziness stemming from a decline in her physical condition, leading her to seek medical advice. As a result, CUBE Entertainment decided to suspend all of Shuhua's schedules to prioritize her rest and recovery.

Despite Shuhua's strong determination to continue with her activities, the agency emphasized the importance of her health and well-being. They assured fans that they would keep them updated on any developments regarding her schedule and apologized for any concern caused by the sudden news.

This announcement followed an earlier statement from Cube Entertainment on February 3, revealing that Shuhua was unable to participate in a live broadcast of MBC's Music Core and a scheduled video call event due to a physical illness. Fans have expressed their support and understanding for Shuhua's decision to prioritize her health, wishing her a speedy recovery and looking forward to her return to activities when she is fully recovered.

More details about (G)I-DLE’s latest engagements

Renowned for their commitment to daring concepts and active involvement in creative direction, (G)I-DLE stands as industry trailblazer. Their latest release, Super Lady, further underscores their ability to captivate global audiences, solidifying their role as leaders in the dynamic K-pop landscape.

The group, previously making waves with their title track Queencard, continues to lead in K-pop trends. The pre-released track, Wife, stirred excitement with bold themes and provocative lyrics, showcasing (G)I-DLE's artistic prowess.

Recently, (G)I-DLE's Minnie and Yuqi made a triumphant return to the stage of Mnet's M Countdown after a brief health hiatus announced on January 26. Both members, recovering from a high fever and sudden health deterioration, exhibited resilience and vitality in their recent performance.

