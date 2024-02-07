Goblin and Squid Game fame Gong Yoo mourns his father's demise at 78

Renowned South Korean actor Gong Yoo is currently grieving the loss of his father, who passed away on February 5, 2024, at the age of 78. Amidst the somber atmosphere, Gong Yoo is receiving condolences and bidding a heartfelt farewell to his beloved father at the Asan Hospital funeral hall in Seoul. As the funeral procession approaches, scheduled for February 8 at 5:20 AM KST, Gong Yoo is surrounded by mourners offering support during this difficult time.

Renowned actor Gong Yoo is currently mourning the loss of his father, who passed away on February 5, 2024, at the age of 78. News outlets reported on February 7 KST that the grieving actor is holding the funeral service at the Asan Hospital funeral hall in Seoul. Surrounded by mourners, Gong Yoo is bidding a heartfelt farewell to his beloved father during this difficult time.

The funeral procession for the actor's father is scheduled for February 8 at 5:20 AM KST, with the final resting place being the Sian Family Memorial Park. Condolence messages are pouring in for Gong Woo from his friends and family. Gong Yoo's fans and the entertainment industry express their condolences and sympathy to the actor and his family during this challenging period.

More details about Gong Yoo’s recent engagements

Gong Yoo, born Gong Ji Cheol on July 10, 1979, remains a stalwart in South Korean entertainment, captivating audiences with his versatility in both television and cinema. In 2021, he led Lee Yong Ju's Seo Bok, embodying a former intelligence agent on a quest to unravel the mysteries of eternal life through the pursuit of the first human clone. Concurrently, his unexpected role as a recruiter salesman in the global hit series Squid Game added to his acclaim.

Showcasing his diverse range, Gong Yoo joined the cast of the Netflix sci-fi thriller The Silent Sea in December 2021. Despite mixed responses, the series soared to the top of Netflix's global charts in its second week, becoming the most-watched non-English series.

Gong Yoo's heartwarming reunion with Lee Dong Wook on Just an Excuse stirred nostalgia for their iconic bromance in Goblin. The actor's commitment to varied roles is further exemplified as he gears up for the highly anticipated Squid Game Season 2 in 2024, promising a continuation of the enthralling narrative and maintaining its status as Netflix's most-viewed TV series. Gong Yoo's enduring dedication and diverse contributions solidify his position as one of South Korea's most celebrated actors.

