Singer Kevin Oh, husband of actress Gong Hyo Jin enlists in military following marriage

Singer-songwriter Kevin Oh, husband of actress Gong Hyo Jin, discreetly began mandatory military service last month, marking a notable chapter in his life and career. Reports from Korean media outlets on January 2 revealed that Kevin Oh had quietly enlisted in the military the previous month, initiating his compulsory service after renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

Kevin Oh marks quietly enlists in military

Kevin Oh, who recently tied the knot with actress Gong Hyo Jin, entered military service in December. On January 2, Kevin Oh's agency, T Cask ENT, issued an official statement to share the news of his enlistment with his devoted fans. The agency explained that Kevin Oh chose to fulfill his military service to expand his musical endeavors in Korea and establish a stable family life with his wife.

Expressing gratitude to Korea for providing an environment for his musical growth, Kevin Oh conveyed through his agency that he aims to continue sharing good music and warmth with fans after completing his military service. In a personal message, Kevin Oh wished everyone who knows him good health, both physically and mentally, as he courageously began his military service last December.

Acknowledging the sudden announcement of his enlistment, Kevin Oh requested fans' understanding, emphasizing that it was a duty as a citizen of the Republic of Korea. The agency urged fans to continue supporting and loving Kevin Oh throughout his military service, assuring them of unwavering affection and support. They concluded by expressing hope for the fans' generous understanding.

Media reports on January 2 confirmed that Kevin Oh had enlisted in the military the previous month and commenced his mandatory service after renouncing his U.S. citizenship. Following five weeks of basic training, he will be assigned to an army base for the remainder of his service.

More about Kevin Oh and Gong Hyo Jin

Kevin Oh is a Korean-American singer-songwriter renowned as the winner of Superstar K7. He marked his debut with the release of his first EP, Stardust, on January 20, 2017. Additionally, he participated as a contestant on the JTBC show Superband and has contributed to the soundtracks of popular K-dramas, including Chicago Typewriter (2017), D.P. (2021), and Snowdrop (2021).

In April 2022, Kevin Oh confirmed his relationship with South Korean actress Gong Hyo Jin. The couple later announced their engagement in August 2022, sharing their plans for a private wedding ceremony in the United States in October. They tied the knot in a private ceremony on October 11, 2022, in New York City.

Gong Hyo Jin, a prominent South Korean actress, has achieved recognition for her leading roles in various projects. Notable works include the film Crush and Blush (2008) and popular television series such as Master's Sun (2013), It's Okay, That's Love (2014), The Producers (2015), and When the Camellia Blooms (2019).

