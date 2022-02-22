GOT7’s Jackson is dating (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi & their fans are celebrating? Find out

February 22 came through with a surprise for Ahgases and Neverlands who witnessed the members of their favourite groups being paired with each other. While a sensitive topic on most occasions with K-pop fandoms, the switch flipped this time as they celebrated the news. Why, you ask?

For starters, the dating rumour started on China’s social media platform Weibo where reports of the (G)I-DLE member leaving Jackson’s house were made. According to the reports, Yuqi arrived at Jackson’s housing complex sometime in late 2021 and was spotted leaving with roses the next day. The media reportedly also noted that Jackson’s staff was accompanying her.

This has only turned out to be quite the highlight for the fans who are celebrating Jackson’s first dating rumour with a girl which they also claim is a first for the group. The others, however, seem busy debunking the statements made in the now-trending post. A third and smaller portion of the fans are also bewildered at how the girl in the post is carrying what appears to be three flowers and how a generous Jackson is unlikely to treat his woman to anything but a big bunch.

The agencies of both the artists have not released any statements regarding the matter. Jackson Wang has promised a year full of music to his fans as well as a GOT7 comeback seems to be in the making. Meanwhile, Yuqi has returned to South Korea for (G)I-DLE’s schedule.

