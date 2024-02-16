GRAMMY winner Tyla reposts NewJeans’ Hanni covering Truth or Dare; excited fans react

GRAMMY winner Tyla recently reposted NewJeans’ Hanni covering her song Truth or Dare on her Instagram stories. Hanni of NewJeans during her recent live did a great cover on Tyla’s song Truth or Dare which was shared by fans to great degrees. One such post grabbed the GRAMMY winner’s attention.

NewJeans’ Hanni in her live had a lot of songs on play in the background as she talked with fans and admirers. The NewJeans member during the live sang along to GRAMMY winner Tyla’s song, Truth or Dare. The unintended cover was loved by fans and shared everywhere. The cover later caught Tyla’s attention and she reposted it on her Instagram story.

Fans were overjoyed to see Hanni get recognized by the GRAMMY winner Tyla. Fans speculated a possible collab between the singers.

Tyla further tweeted a fan’s post with Hanni’s clip of the cover on her song Truth or Dare. She said, “Truth or dare is my fav song of mine right now… The love is amazing”. The singer was elated to see such a response to her song and felt humbled.

Know more about GRAMMY winner Tyla and NewJeans’ Hanni

Hanni is a member of the K-pop girl group NewJeans. OMG by NewJeans broke several records and gathered over 500 million streams on Spotify. The group soon emerged as one of the hottest and most compelling new acts in the K-pop scenario.

GRAMMY winner Tyla reached the top of the world and shot to fame with her viral hit single Water. The song became viral on TikTok and Instagram reels as users joined the dance trend, some K-pop idols also jumped on to the bandwagon. The hit song Water further earned Tyla her first GRAMMY for Best African Music Performance.

The online appreciation between Hanni of NewJeans and Tyla has sparked hopes of a collab between the artists in the future. Well, we never know what might happen, so let’s be on alert.