WATCH: NewJeans members introduce colorful world in bright animated MV for New Jeans

On July 6 at 8:30 PM IST, ADOR released the MV for NewJeans pre-release track no. 1 'New Jeans' and they sound just as light and airy as their previous comebacks! The MV follows the members as they discuss the superpowers they would like to have, which perplexes most of them. As soon as the song began, they turned into personalized versions of Powerpuff Girls as it was a collaboration with Warner Bros Studios.

On July 7 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), NewJeans will drop the pre-release single Super Shy prior to the July 21 release of the second mini album. Since their presentation, NewJeans, who sought after 'great music' and showed regular and modern realistic themes, appear to satisfy the fan's assumptions this time around. One of the triple title songs, Super Shy and the prologue song, New Jeans, are the two songs on the pre-release singles. Super Shy is an impressive song with a distinctive sound that is based on the exciting beat and jersey club rhythm. New Jeans stands apart with an exceptional organization that alternates between UK garage mood and Jersey club music, and verses utilizing the group name. NewJeans' Attention and Hype Boy are intertwined in a mega-hit summer song because both songs were presented as summertime favorites.

They broke a record by becoming number one on Melon, for the longest period of time (14 weeks in a row) with their debut album New Jeans in August of last year. Both Korean and international charts were immediately dominated by them. With their second mini album, Get Up, NewJeans—Minji, Danielle, Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein—plan to once more demonstrate their status as a music powerhouse. OMG, NewJeans' single title song, was played 400 million times on July 1, according to Spotify. OMG's single album pre-released song Ditto's record for reaching 300 million streams in 126 days was shortened by 11 days. Although both songs are still very well-liked, OMG reached the 400 million stream mark first, surpassing Ditto's total. Their melodies have outperformed 1.6 billion combined spilling on Spotify at this point. They have held the record for 'K-pop artist crossing 1 billion streams in the shortest period' in the Guinness Book of England for only three months.

