South African singer Tyla reveals being in touch with BTS’ V; fans react as former hints at potential collab

South African singer Tyla recently revealed that she has been in touch with various renowned global artists, including BTS member V. During an interview with BBC, the singer shared her thoughts on her musical journey so far and spoke about her future plans.

Tyla confirmed that she has been in touch with Ciara, Normani, Jack Harlow, and BTS’ V. Her statement caught worldwide attention and excitement started brewing among K-pop fans as they assumed the possibility of having a music collaboration between the two artists.

Tyla mentions BTS’ V in interview; former likes tweet on potential music collab

As soon as fans got to know that Tyla and BTS’ V are close acquaintances, the rumors about their possible collab started flooding on social media. On top of that, Tyla also liked a post where a fan wished for their collab soon. The tweet read, “God Tyla and Taehyung if ever Collab, It’s gonna be fire.” This further fueled the speculation about their duet.

Previously, BTS’ V had collaborated with American singer UMI. The duo dropped their much-awaited collab track titled wherever u r on December 30, 2023, KST. Now, fans are hoping for another joint music project.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

More about BTS’ V and Tyla

Taehyung (aka V) is part of the K-pop supergroup, BTS. He is one of the most celebrated artists globally. He released his solo debut album Layover in 2023, which consisted of six tracks including Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, Love Me Again, and more. Apart from music, he forayed into the acting field with the popular K-drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. In December 2023, the singer enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory service.

Tyla is a South African singer signed under the label, Epic Records. She released her debut single titled Getting Late in 2019. Her latest track Water brought her to the limelight as millions of fans recreated Tyla's steamy dance moves on TikTok. It also became the first song by a South African soloist to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 55 years.

