1 Year of Pachinko: Why the Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha and Youn Yuh Jung starrer series became popular

This drama is based on a novel by Lee Min Jin, a 1.5-generation Korean-American immigrant. It is said that the actual writer also went through a difficult process against her parents' opposition from immigrating to the United States to meeting and marrying her husband from Japan. Japan is a very special country for them when they think of the atmosphere of their nation, which will not be as sensitive as the 'Korea-Japan’ no matter what country in the world sports.

About Pachinko:

The original novel 'Pachinko' is set in the 1900s, when Japan invaded Korea and suffered all sorts of persecution, how the hard-won daughter 'Sunja' grew up through the times and her country, what choices the 'Sunja' made to survive, How heavy was the weight of life that she had to bear with her choice, what 'hometown' meant to those who survived, and the descendants of 'Sunja' who left their homeland and settled in Japan. She calmly deals with how she lives under the influence.

The characters:

Youn Yun Jung, who won the Academy Award, played the role of the old 'Sunja', Lee Min Ho as 'Han Soo', Jin Ha as 'Solomon', Kim Min Ha as the teenage 'Sunja', Anna Saway as Naomi, Jung Eun Chae as the young Kyung Hee, Jung In Ji as Yang Jin, Jimmy Simpson as Tom, Han Jun Woo as Joseph, Minami Kaho as Etsuko, Noh Sang Hyun as Isaac, Soji Arai as Mojasu, and Jun Yuna as the young Sunja. Among them, people who are easily recognizable to the public are Youn Yun Jung, Lee Min Ho and Jung Eun Chae. The fact that a large number of unfamiliar faces appear and perform passionately as characters in the work is the condition that allows viewers to most easily believe that the work is 'real'. Actors' acting and art that seem to show the real 1900's, and of course, the characters and art of the 2000's that feel like their real children.

