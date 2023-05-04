10 Best Korean comedy movies - Midnight Runners to Extreme Job

The world of Korean cinema has managed to be a global phenomenon after the success of films like Train to Busan and Parasite. When it comes to Korean films there are all kinds of genres including fantasy action, romance thriller, horror, and most importantly comedy. While comedy might be an underrated Korean genre, this time we have managed to pick out the best Korean comedy movies of all times that will definitely make you laugh out loud.

We assure you every movie on the list is arguably a must-watch. Bookmark this list for the next time you are on the lookout for an absolute gold mine of laughter. So what are you waiting for? Dive into the list of hilarious and exhilarating Korean gems with a hefty dose of refined comedy, blended with elements of action, fantasy, drama, and crime.

10 Best Korean comedy movies according to their IMDb Ratings

1. Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2013)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Duration: 127 min

127 min Star Cast: Seung Ryong Ryu, Kal So Won, Dal Su Oh, Man Sik Jeong

Seung Ryong Ryu, Kal So Won, Dal Su Oh, Man Sik Jeong Director: Hwan Kyung Lee

Hwan Kyung Lee Year of release: 2013

2013 OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki

Rakuten Viki IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

This 2013 movie titled Miracle in Cell No. 7 is a highly-rated Korean drama directed by Hwan Kyung Lee that stars Seung Ryong Ryu, Kal So Won, Dal Su Oh, and Man Sik Jeong among others. The iconic drama is a heartfelt movie that features a tale of love between a mentally-ill dad and his precious daughter.

2. Midnight Runners (2017)

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Duration: 109 min

109 min Star Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kang Ha Neul, Ha Seon Park, Dong Il Sung

Park Seo Joon, Kang Ha Neul, Ha Seon Park, Dong Il Sung Director: Joo Hwan Kim

Joo Hwan Kim Year of release: 2017

2017 OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki

Rakuten Viki IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Another Korean comedy movie we highly recommend is Midnight Runners, which is an action comedy with elements of crime and drama. Directed by Joo Hwan Kim, this movie features stars including, Park Seo Joon, Kang Ha Neul, Ha Seon Park, and Dong Il Sung among others. This movie is the story of two students at the Korean National Police University who are great friends. The story takes a big turn when they witness a kidnapping incident.

3. My Annoying Brother (2016)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport

Comedy, Drama, Sport Duration: 110 min

110 min Star Cast: Chranny, Kyung Soo Do, EK Harris, Dae Han Ji

Chranny, Kyung Soo Do, EK Harris, Dae Han Ji Director: Soo Kyung Kwon

Soo Kyung Kwon Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

My Annoying Brother is one of the best Korean comedy movies directed by Soo Kyung Kwon. The sports comedy features stars including Chranny, Kyung Soo Do, EK Harris, and Dae Han Ji among others. Watch the movie to witness a tale of a visually impaired athlete who relies on his estranged brother. The story of these two brothers is not as simple as it seems.

4. Extreme Job (2019)

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Duration: 111 min

111 min Star Cast: Seung Ryong Ryu, Lee Hanee, Jin Seon Kyu, Dong Hwi Lee

Seung Ryong Ryu, Lee Hanee, Jin Seon Kyu, Dong Hwi Lee Director: Byeong Heon Lee

Byeong Heon Lee Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7/10

Extreme Job is one of the best Korean comedy movies that features elements of action, comedy, crime, and drama. Directed by Byeong Heon Lee, the movie is a complete entertainer that features stars like Seung Ryong Ryu, Lee Hanee, Jin Seon Kyu, and Dong Hwi Lee among others. The plot of the film revolves around an undercover operation that takes an unexpected but entertaining turn.

5. On Your Wedding Day (2018)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Duration: 110 min

110 min Star Cast: Kim Young Kwang, Park Bo Young, Kang Ki Young, Jeon Bae Soo

Kim Young Kwang, Park Bo Young, Kang Ki Young, Jeon Bae Soo Director: Lee Seok Geun

Lee Seok Geun Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Hoopla or Rakuten Viki

Hoopla or Rakuten Viki IMDb Rating: 7/10

This 2018 movie titled On Your Wedding Day is another romantic comedy we highly recommend watching. Directed by Lee Seok Geun and starring, Kim Young Kwang, Park Bo Young, Kang Ki Young, and Jeon Bae Soo among others, this movie is about a man who receives a wedding invitation from her high school first love.

6. Exit (2019)

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Duration: 103 min

103 min Star Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Im Yoon Ah, Du Shim Ko, In Hwan Park

Jo Jung Suk, Im Yoon Ah, Du Shim Ko, In Hwan Park Director: Lee Sang Geun

Lee Sang Geun Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7/10

Another Korean comedy we highly recommend is Exit. This 2019 movie is about a rock climber who attempts to save the day when a bizarre white gas surrounds a district in Seoul, South Korea. The spooky movie is directed by Lee Sang Geun and features stars like Jo Jung Suk, Im Yoon Ah, Du Shim Ko, and In Hwan Park among several others.

7. The Dude in Me (2019)

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy

Action, Comedy, Fantasy Duration: 122 min

122 min Star Cast: Park Sung Woong, Jung Jinyoung, Ra Mi Ran, Lee Soo Min

Park Sung Woong, Jung Jinyoung, Ra Mi Ran, Lee Soo Min Director: Kang Hyo Jin

Kang Hyo Jin Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Kocowa, Hoopla, Rakuten Viki

Kocowa, Hoopla, Rakuten Viki IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

This exciting comedy-drama has just the right amount of action and fantasy which makes it a complete entertainer. Directed by Kang Hyo Jin, the movie features the best of Park Sung Woong, Jung Jinyoung, Ra Mi Ran, and Lee Soo Min. Watch this 2019 drama to witness an amusing tale of how a helpless high school student exchanges body with a powerful gangster.

8. Luck-Key (2016)

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Duration: 112 min

112 min Star Cast: Hae Jin Yoo, Joon Lee, Yun Hie Jo, Ji Yeon Lim

Hae Jin Yoo, Joon Lee, Yun Hie Jo, Ji Yeon Lim Director: Kae Byeok Lee

Kae Byeok Lee Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Another exciting movie we recommend watching is Luck-Key. The 2016 comedy-drama also has elements of crime and action which definitely makes it a must-watch. Directed by Kae Byeok Lee, the movie will definitely make you laugh for hours. Featuring the best of Korean stars including Hae Jin Yoo, Joon Lee, Yun Hie Jo, and Ji Yeon Lim among several others, this movie is about a hapless loser who steals the identity of an amnesia patient without realizing that he was actually an assassin.

9. The Thieves (2012)

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Duration: 135 min

135 min Star Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Hye Su, Jun Ji Hyun

Kim Yoon Seok, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Hye Su, Jun Ji Hyun Director: Dong Hoon Choi

Dong Hoon Choi Year of release: 2012

2012 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten Viki

Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten Viki IMDb Rating: 6.8 /10

Watching this 2012 movie will definitely be worth it. The movie is directed by Dong Hoon Choi and features stars including Kim Yoon Seok, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Hye Su, and Jun Ji Hyun among others. With elements of action comedy and crime, the movie is set in post-heist South Korea.

10. 200 Pounds Beauty (2006)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music

Comedy, Drama, Music Duration: 120 min

120 min Star Cast: Ju Jin Mo, Kim Ah Jung, Dong Il Sung, Kim Hyun Sook

Ju Jin Mo, Kim Ah Jung, Dong Il Sung, Kim Hyun Sook Director: Yong Hwa Kim

Yong Hwa Kim Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: Tubi, Amazon Prime Video

Tubi, Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

200 Pounds Beauty is another Korean comedy movie we highly recommend watching. Directed by Yong Hwa Kim, the musical comedy-drama features the best of Ju Jin Mo, Kim Ah Jung, Dong Il Sung, and Kim Hyun Sook among others. The story is about a skillful but obese protagonist who secretly sings on behalf of a pop star. The story takes a huge turn when she goes through extensive plastic surgery and begins a career of her own.

This above list of best Korean Comedy movies is a perfect curation of films that take you on a laughing riot. In fact, for anyone who is looking for a Korean movie that’s full of exciting plots and hysterical characters, the above-mentioned movies are a definite must-watch.

