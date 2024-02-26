Gong Myung and Weki Meki’s Kim Doyeon’s agencies swiftly deny dating rumors between artists

Actor Gong Myung and Weki Meki member Doyeon are reportedly dating. On February 26, Korean media outlet NewsTomato disclosed that Gong Myung and Kim Doyeon had recently started a romantic relationship. Both were previously under the same label, Fantagio, before Gong Myung departed from the agency in 2020.

Gong Myung and Weki Meki's Kim Doyeon dating rumors

Actor Gong Myung and Weki Meki member Kim Doyeon were previously rumored to be in a relationship. On February 26, 2024 KST, media outlets reported that the two had developed feelings for each other, possibly sparked by their collaboration on the JTBC K-drama Be Melodramatic in 2019. In the drama, Gong Myung had a prominent role, while Doyeon made a special appearance in the second episode.

Gong Myung was previously managed by Fantagio, where Weki Meki and Doyeon are still signed. An industry insider noted that their relationship has grown closer, particularly since Doyeon recently moved out of the Weki Meki dorm.

Gong Myung parted ways with Fantagio in 2020. That same morning, Fantagio responded by stating that they are currently verifying the accuracy of the reports.

Gong Myung and Weki Meki's Kim Doyeon deny dating rumors

Gong Myung's agency, Saram Entertainment, has refuted the dating rumors connecting him to Weki Meki's Kim Doyeon. On February 26, shortly after Kim Doyeon's agency, Fantagio, mentioned they were "checking" on the reports, Saram Entertainment issued an official statement to Ilgan Sports, dismissing the rumors.

Saram Entertainment clarified that the rumors about Gong Myung dating Doyeon are false. They stated that the two simply know each other from their time at the same agency in the past and have a senior-junior relationship in the industry. Meanwhile, Fantagio mentioned that they are currently crafting their official statement on the matter.

Fantagio, Weki Meki's agency, has also refuted the dating rumors involving Kim Doyeon and Gong Myung. After initially stating that they were investigating the reports, Fantagio released an official statement denying the rumors.

In their statement, Fantagio clarified that the dating rumors involving their artist, Weki Meki's Kim Doyeon, as reported by the media, are untrue. They emphasized that Doyeon and Gong Myung are merely acquainted through their past agency affiliation, maintaining a senior-junior relationship. Fantagio urged netizens to refrain from spreading or speculating on false rumors, emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding their artists' rights through ongoing monitoring efforts.

