Fans defend BLACKPINK's Rosé from plastic surgery allegations after noticing change on her eyes; Here's what they think it is

BLACKPINK member Rosé is once again in the headlines, but this time for some netizens’ unexpected accusations against her. The K-pop idol recently graced a prestigious fashion event, donning an elegant ensemble like she always does. However, her appearance during the event has created some significant buzz among the online communities.

BLACKPINK's Rosé's faces unexpected plastic surgery allegations by netizens

Recently, Rosé attended a fashion event organized by Tiffany & Co, that was inaugurated in Japan’s Tokyo. She donned a black puffy minidress, exuding radiance while posing for the cameras with a bright smile.

On April 11, she also took to her Instagram and shared a few snippets from the event, that captured her flawless beauty. The photos from the event rapidly went viral online, and while many couldn’t stop fangirling over her elegance, some shocking allegations also surfaced.

Some posts from netizens accused the BLACKPINK member of having a recent plastic surgery. The posts claimed that Rosé might have had a double eyelid surgery, as according to netizens her eyes looked swollen at the top, with a higher crease line.

Fans defend Rosé against plastic surgey accusations, citing her change in makeup style

They even compared her photos from the event with her past appearances. However, her fans soon came to defend her saying she didn’t go under the knife, rather it was a mere change of makeup, that provided her with a different look.

Notably, the singer has been seen experimenting with her makeup and hair looks lately, as she appeared wearing a new curly hairstyle while posing for a pictorial. Fans admired her never-seen-before hair look, as it accentuated her features more, adding additional radiance to her existing beauty.

Know more about Rosé’s recent activities

In 2023, along with other members, Rosé also expired her individual contract with BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment, while continuing group activities with the said label. Shortly after, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa ventured into establishing their labels, while Rosé has yet to confirm the same.

Fans are also eagerly awaiting the singer’s solo comeback, which has been due since her debut album R. Most recently she lent her voice to THE BLACK LABEL-produced Signal Song: FINAL LOVE SONG, which was released for Mnet’s music survival show I-LAND 2 N/a.

Rosé’s rendition of the song has been well-received, igniting excitement among her fans for her further endeavors.

