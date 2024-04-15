On the occasion of Na Yong Seok’s birthday, let’s look back at some of the iconic shows that he has produced throughout the years. Na Young Seok is a South Korean director and producer known for his distinct style and ability to create engaging and heartfelt content. With a career spanning over two decades, he is considered one of the most influential figures in the Korean entertainment industry. He gained widespread recognition for his work on popular reality shows such as Grandpas Over Flowers and Youth Over Flowers, which showcased a unique blend of travel, comedy, and genuine human connections.

Na Yong Seok’s best shows

1. Grandpas Over Flowers

The name is a parody of the popular K-drama Boys Over Flowers, starring Lee Min Ho. Aired in 2013, the show follows a group of elderly actors as they embark on journeys to various destinations around the world, accompanied by young assistants who help them with their travel needs. The cast members include veteran actors such as Lee Soon Jae, Shin Gu, Park Geun Hyung, and Baek Il Sub. The show gained immense popularity among the younger generation due to its fresh concept. Additionally, the show led to a few spin-offs and remakes.

2. Sisters Over Flowers

Premiering in 2013, it is the spin-off of Grandpas over Flowers, where a group of actresses go on their international travels, similarly assisted by a young port. Youn Yuh Jung, Kim Ja Ok, Kim Hee Ae, and Lee Mi Yeon come together to step out of their comfort zone and travel to Croatia. Moreover, Lee Seung Gi was appointed as the group’s porter, who assisted them during their travels.

3. Youth Over Flowers

This show serves as the second spin-off of Grandpas Over Flowers, which aired in 2014. Yoon Sang, You Hee Yeol, and Lee Juck and Reply 1994 actors Yoo Yeon Seok, Son Ho Jun, and Baro. The show became very popular and drew high ratings when it was being aired on television. Due to its popularity, the show was renewed for three more seasons, which featured many new artists. One season was filmed in Iceland along with the cast of Reply 1988 and the next was filmed in Australia and the boy band Winner was featured in it.

In 2024, the K-pop group SEVENTEEN also appeared in a new version of the show titled Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN, where PD Na assisted as the group's tour guide in Italy.

4. New Journey to the West

Na Young Seok brings together former co-stars Lee Seung Gi, Kang Ho Dong, Eun Ji Won, and Lee Soo Geun as they follow an unforgettable adventure through the ancient city of Xi'an, China. Drawing inspiration from the Chinese novel Journey to the West, the group takes on characters from the novel and immerses themselves in the rich history and culture of the region. The show became a huge success both in South Korea and in China as well.

5. Youn's Kitchen

A brand new concept was invented from the brilliant mind of the director. This new venture followed a group of esteemed South Korean celebrities, including Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, and Jung Yu Mi. They Operated an authentic Korean cuisine restaurant on a remote island overseas became the focal point of the show's premise. Season 1 was shot in Indonesia, offering viewers a taste of the exotic and the unfamiliar. However, Season 2 took the viewers to the picturesque landscapes of Spain.

6. Jinny’s Kitchen

The show is a spin-off of the series Youn’s Kitchen and it features industry’s some of the big names like BTS’ V or Kim Taehyung, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik. Following the format of running a Korean restaurant overseas, the show is taken to a beautiful town called Bacalar, Mexico.