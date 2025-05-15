Cannes Film Festival 2025: Eva Longoria and Heidi Klum shine on Day 2 in sequin gowns with trendy necklines

Day 2 of the 78th Cannes Film Festival is here, and once again, our favorite celebrities are walking the red carpet with confidence and mind-blowing outfits. Eva Longoria and Heidi Klum returned in stunning gowns, and this time, both went with similar sequin work, adorned in different style ensembles. Here is the detailed breakdown of their look!

Eva Longoria

For Day 2 of Cannes 2025, Eva Longoria decided to get dressed in a metallic blue sequin work gown from Elie Saab that hugged her body from all the right angles. It was beautifully crafted with a halter neckline that crossed at the front, wrapping her neck and perfectly flaunting her collarbones and shoulders. With the fitted bodice, the ensemble hugged the actress’s body closely, enhancing her waist.

The real-charmer detail of her ensemble was the gathering and drape design, elegantly adding volume to one side. The sleek silhouette of the gown featured a dramatic flair at the edges and flowed down to the floor, making a fashion statement with each step.

Giving her red carpet look a flawless finish, the actress/producer decided to style it with the emerald earrings, which were beautifully in focus because of her bun hairstyle. The voluminous bun hairstyle enhanced her look, whereas the front strands on her face were styled in waves. She kept her makeup subtle with soft eyeshadow, blush, and light-shade lipstick.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum also decided to walk the red carpet in a sequin gown, but in a different style. She wore a silver gown from Elie Saab that looked like it came straight out of a fairytale, with an off-shoulder design and a deep cut in the middle. What we loved the most about her ensemble was how perfectly it hugged her curves and then seamlessly trailed behind at the bottom. Moreover, amidst the silver sequins, the gown was adorned with the golden linings at the front, making it perfect to make an impression at the biggest film festival.

For styling, she added loose waves to her open hair and parted it in the middle. In terms of accessories, she wore oversized stud earrings and a gorgeous ring on her finger. And lastly, for the beauty choice, she enhanced her skin glow with radiant base, kohl-rimmed eyes, blush glow, and nude-shade lipstick.

Both Eva Longoria and Heidi Klum in the sequin gown ensured that they styled their red carpet look as a flawless masterpiece, and we loved both of their look. Can’t wait to see more mind-blowing looks Cannes will bring this year.

