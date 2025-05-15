Cannes Film Festival 2025: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Lisa rumored to grace red carpet; fans recall Jennie's last visit

The 78th Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 13, 2025, and will run through May 24, 2025, set to be another dazzling celebration of cinema. This prominent event reportedly did not select any Korean films for this year's lineup. Nevertheless, speculation suggests that Jisoo, starring in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, and Lisa, featured in The White Lotus season 3, may still have the chance to make a glamorous appearance on the red carpet.

Jisoo's Cannes debut probability was also previously reported by K-media outlet Yonhap. Recently, her and her BLACKPINK teammate's whereabouts fueled the speculations of their attendance. As per fans, Lisa's manager and photographer are currently in Cannes, France, which hints at a possibility of the Rockstar singer making her much-awaited debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. She might be invited along with her The White Lotus Season 3 cast members. Besides Lisa, Jisoo's first appearance at the prestigious event is also expected to be this year.

As per an X-user, the actors of the movie Omniscient Reader: The Prophet are rumored to be headed to Cannes. As Jisoo is among the main cast of the movie, she might be seen gracing the event as well. The action thriller film is about a dystopian world where the grim realm of a fantasy novel eerily comes to life. Other than these two, Jennie is also rumoured to be back at the Cannes, making her second appearance at the star-studded arena. The speculations stem from her being spotted in the streets of Paris

If all three BLACKPINK members attend the event, it would undoubtedly make for a highly memorable and iconic occasion. Fans labelled the trio as "CEO GANG", due to them owning artist management companies. While the speculations of the Cannes attendance mount, many have revisited Jennie's debut appearance at the event. Jennie walked the red carpet for the first time in 2023, to attend the premiere of her debut television series, HBO's The Idol. She turned heads in a white lace off-shoulder midi dress as she appeared along with The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp and more.

