‘What have we done to BTS’: Simon Pegg recalls scary COVID incident while promoting Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning

BTS has fans all around the world—ARMYs, of course, but also quite a few A-list celebrities. One of the funniest stories to come out of this crossover of fandoms involves none other than British actor Simon Pegg, the star behind tech whiz Benji in Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible franchise.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Epik High for Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Simon shared a hilarious (and slightly terrifying) memory involving BTS. The year was 2022, and Simon took his daughter to see BTS live in Las Vegas. But this wasn’t just a regular concert outing—they got to meet the members before the show!

Simon recalled how warm, kind, and downright lovely the BTS members were when they greeted them backstage. Everything was smooth, the concert was amazing, and spirits were high... until the next day.

Cue the plot twist.

Simon revealed that shortly after the concert, he and his family started feeling unwell. Turns out—they had COVID. And then came the panic. "We had COVID, and for the next five days, we were checking the news constantly to make sure BTS didn’t have a cold," he laughed. The moment he said that, everyone in the interview cracked up. “We were like, oh my god, what have we done to BTS?!”

Advertisement

Simon’s self-deprecating humor stood out. He joked that this wasn’t a typical Mission: Impossible mission. This low-key panic mode highlights that not just Simon’s daughter, but even the actor himself, is an ARMY. He was so into BTS that he wanted to protect the group at all costs.

Relatable, scary and hilarious, right? Just imagine being responsible for possibly infecting the world’s biggest boy band. It’s a nightmare—but also the kind of thing only someone like Simon Pegg could turn into comedy gold.

Fans loved the honesty and humor, and many online joked along, sharing reactions like, “Protect BTS at all costs!” and “Simon Pegg was sweating more than during a Mission: Impossible stunt!”

While it all turned out fine in the end (no news of BTS catching a cold, phew!), it’s safe to say that Simon Pegg’s tale has become one of the most unexpected and amusing BTS-celebrity stories out there.