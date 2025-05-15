What Happened to Valeria Marquez? Find Out as 23-Year-Old Social Media Influencer Meets Tragic End

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of m*rder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

In tragic news today, famous beauty influencer Valeria Marquez tragically passed away. This happened after a gruesome incident which took place in her salon, as per a report by the CNN outlet.

According to the publication, the 23-year-old influencer was livestreaming on TikTok in her beauty salon in Zapopan, Mexico. Some individual reportedly arrived at the door and delivered her a parcel.

As she returned to her phone screen, she exclaimed, “He’s a little piglet,” addressing the viewer on her livestream. Marquez reportedly unwrapped the stuffed animal, smiling as she tossed her hair over her shoulder.

She passed away moments later, slumped over in her chair with a pool of blood on the desk in front of her, per the outlet. The livestream was still on. It ended when another individual picked up her phone, momentarily showing their face to the viewers, according to the publication.

The outlet noted that Jalisco state’s Attorney General's office stated that the 23-year-old influencer, who had thousands of followers, was shot dead by a male intruder into her salon. They are investigating this case as femicide. For the unversed, femicide is the killing of girls or women for gender-based reasons.

This gruesome incident has shaken the country and many netizens worldwide. The case is being discussed by people on social media.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

