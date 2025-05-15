POLL RESULT: Not Anil Kapoor, but THIS actor fans think would be best choice for negative role in Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla

Nearly three weeks ago, Kartik Aaryan dropped a motion poster of his upcoming film, Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. The movie marks the epic collaboration of the actor with producer Karan Johar. Reports suggested that makers are planning to cast either Anil Kapoor or Bobby Deol for the negative role in the film. Hence, we asked the audience to vote on which actor among them can ace an antagonist. Nearly 74% of people voted for Bobby Deol.

Advertisement

One of the many projects Kartik Aaryan is working on is Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. An announcement regarding the same was also made weeks ago. Later, we conducted a poll asking the audience to vote for the actor they think should play the negative role in the movie, and a majority of them voted for Bobby Deol over Anil Kapoor. With close to 74% votes, the Animal actor won this Pinkvilla poll.

Coming to the film, Naagzilla will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who helmed the Fukrey franchise. Filmmaker Karan Johar will be co-producing it under his banner, Dharma Productions. The maker also revealed that the film is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026, on the occasion of Naag Panchami.

“Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar. #Naagzilla-Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. Funnn phailaane aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. Naag Panchami par, aapke nazdeeki sssssinemas mein. 14 August 2026 ko,” the makers wrote in the captions of the announcement post.

Advertisement

A report by Bollywood Hungama suggested that the team is planning to cast a veteran actor for the negative role in the upcoming creature comedy. An insider told the publications, “The entire cast of Naagzilla is being decided collaboratively, and Karan will now indulge in a discussion with Kartik and Mahaveer Jain to lock the antagonist.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby will be next seen in Shiv Rawail’s Alpha with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh playing key roles. As for Anil Kapoor, he will also be seen in Alpha, followed by War 2.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 'It cost me Rs 90,000 for...': Dabangg actor Tinnu Anand reacts to backlash for voicing against dog attack