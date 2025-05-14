Sunny Deol once postponed a dance sequence shoot because he was too shy; deets will make you ROFL

Sunny Deol enjoys the love of millions of fans from across the world. He can uproot handpumps and take down criminals with his ‘250 kilo ka haath' but in real life he is a pookie who likes to chill at home with his fuzzy teddy bears and travel with family. However, his shy nature once compelled makers to recreate a whole new set where the actor filmed a dance studio.

Bollywood veteran Tiku Talsania was in an interview with Lallantop, sharing his experience of working with 'shy' Sunny Deol. The Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actor went back in time and recalled why the Gadar star denied filming on a busy street in Shimla's Mall Road. Talsania shared that Sunny has massive stardom and a huge fan following.

Hence, when his fans came to know that he was going to shoot a dance sequence on the popular lane, they gathered in large numbers. The Hungama 2 actor explained, "Public jo jama ho gai, toh vo bechaare conscious ho gae, fir unhone kahan ke aaj nhi, baad me karenge. (The street was crowded. So, he became conscious and said that he would film the sequence later.)"

Since the Gadar 2 actor wasn't comfortable filming in front of the crowd, the makers had to recreate the scene of Mall Road in a studio, where the song was finally shot. "He's a shy person. He doesn't like that kind of adulation and all," claimed Talsania.

Talking about Sunny Deol's work front, the Bollywood icon recently featured in Jaat, one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. He will be next seen in Lahore 1947 with Preity Zinta. Sharing the status of the film, Deol exclusively told Pinkvilla that it's taking more time because Aamir Khan is seeking perfection.

"Usme thoda sa waqt isliye bhi lag raha hai because Aamir (Khan) is the producer and he wants to take his time, wants to edit, wants to see everything, he wants to be very perfect about everything. (That is taking slightly more time because Aamir Khan is the producer and he's aiming for perfection in editing)," the star told us.

Sunny will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.

