Here’s what Alia Bhatt is up to ahead of making her debut at Cannes 2025; hint - it’s going to be 'emotionally demanding'

In March 2025, Alia Bhatt confirmed that she would be making her Cannes Film Festival debut this year. Meanwhile, on the cinematic front, the actress has been busy shooting for her movie Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It has now been learned that Alia will reportedly shoot for some ‘emotionally demanding’ scenes before gracing the Cannes closing ceremony.

According to a report in Mid-day, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal recently began filming their combination scenes in Film City’s Joker Maidan. As per the portal’s source, it is a very important schedule with the lead trio of Love & War. “It will be an intense few days of filming, with the director crafting some of the most emotionally demanding scenes in this leg,” the source said.

The report shared that elaborate sets have been created for this leg of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

The portal further mentioned that after finishing her parts for this schedule, Alia will likely jet off to Cannes for the closing ceremony on May 24, 2025. A source mentioned, “She will head to France in the last leg of the prestigious film gala, after this critical phase of Love & War’s shoot is wrapped up.”

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 13 to May 24. Alia Bhatt is expected to dazzle at the red carpet after previously impressing everyone with her looks at other international events like the Met Gala and the Paris Fashion Week.

During a meet-and-greet with the paparazzi ahead of her 32nd birthday, Alia expressed her feelings about her debut at the prestigious film festival. She said, “So I am very nervous and very excited.”

Meanwhile, Love & War is said to be a magnum opus. It will mark Alia’s second project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will also be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for the second time, after previously working with them in Brahmastra and Raazi, respectively. Love & War is slated for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026 but it might be postponed.

