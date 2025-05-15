Cannes Film Festival 2025: Tom Cruise Dodges Question About Future of Mission Impossible Franchise

Tom Cruise made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on the second day. The actor, along with his cast members, stepped out for a photocall and later got clicked on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning.

The movie is one of the highly anticipated premieres of the ceremony. Ahead of the screening, the movie star interacted with the media personnel but successfully dodged the question about the future of the Mission Impossible franchise.

Cruise will return as his iconic character, Ethan Hunt, alongside the cast members that include Hannah Waddingham, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and many others. Moreover, Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the film, also joined the team at the event.

While in a conversation with the media outlets, the Top Gun star said, "Just let us show the movie tonight. This is like 30 years of culmination of this and I think that this is—I'd rather just have people see it and enjoy it,” when asked about the future of the movie franchise.

The film star further added, "We've had an amazing time doing it and it's been a lot of fun and we just want you all to enjoy it, enjoy this and know everything - the culmination has come to this moment right now and it's been a lot of fun."

Cruise has been a part of the franchise since the first installment that was released in 1966. The first film was adapted from the 1960s TV series of the same name.

Before McQuarrie took over, the franchise has seen four directors, the original one being Brian De Palma.

Further, while addressing the questions, the Jerry Maguire star went on to state, "It is that journey and our lives are the sum of our choices and these are things that we talk about and I think that McQ was — he's got a perspective on the franchise that was very unique in the story that he wanted to tell.” He continued, "I was like, this is very unique. And his ability to be able to pull those moments out and create this kind of emotional story."

Mission Impossible—The Final Reckoning will hit theaters on May 21.

