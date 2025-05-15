Did HyunA react to pregnancy rumors? Idol reveals why she looks 'heavier' after Mrs. Nail comeback

After taking a brief step back from the spotlight, solo artist HyunA made her much-anticipated return to the K-pop scene. She recently released a bold and experimental track, Mrs. Nail. As fans welcomed her comeback, conversations online quickly shifted from her music to her appearance. Specifically, a noticeable change in her physique during recent music show promotions.

Following her stage performance, a number of viewers took to online forums and social media platforms to comment on her visuals. Some praised her for looking healthier and more confident. However, others speculated whether the idol was pregnant, citing what they perceived as subtle changes in her body.

The rumors gained traction quickly. Several posts questioning her physical transformation started making rounds on community sites. In case you missed it, HyunA’s agency confirmed on July 8, 2024, that she would be tying the knot with singer Yong Jun Hyung. The couple officially got married on October 11, 2024. Their marriage faced public backlash due to her husband's alleged involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

HyunA did not respond to the speculation immediately. Instead, she appeared as a guest on comedian Lee Yong Jin’s YouTube show. The two shared a friendly and candid conversation. The episode was filled with humor, tarot card readings, and thoughtful dialogue about the idol's life and career. However, it was during this relaxed setting that the singer indirectly addressed the mounting questions about her body and health.

Right at the start of their conversation, Lee Yong Jin commented on how long it had been since they last met. He added that HyunA looked different in a way he couldn’t quite place. Laughing, HyunA admitted she had gained some weight recently and initially brushed it off as being the result of feeling “happier” these days.

But as their chat went on, the idol gave a more honest explanation. She revealed that a health concern had led her medical team to recommend weight gain. She followed through for the sake of her well-being. However, she added that she had since started dieting again. It is not because of public pressure but because she feels physically “heavier” during performances and rehearsals.

This quiet but direct revelation put many of the rumors to rest. Without making a dramatic statement or confronting the gossip head-on, HyunA allowed fans and netizens to understand the context behind her body transformation. In doing so, she dismantled the pregnancy speculations and reclaimed the narrative in a grounded, honest manner.

