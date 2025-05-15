What’s next for Weak Hero Class 2 villain Bae Na Ra? Check out two major K-dramas on actor’s schedule

Bae Na Ra isn’t taking a break anytime soon and fans are loving it. After shocking viewers with his fierce performance as Na Baek Jin in Weak Hero Class 2, the actor has swiftly transitioned into new roles. He is proving that his talent extends far beyond playing a high school villain. With two major dramas on his schedule, Tastefully Yours and Would You Marry Me, Bae Na Ra is carving out a space as one of 2025’s most in-demand rising stars.

In Weak Hero Class 2, Bae Na Ra impressed audiences as the calculated and fearsome Na Baek Jin. He plays the ruthless leader of Union, a school-based criminal organization. His menacing presence and emotionally detached portrayal of a power-hungry bully left a strong impression. It makes viewers curious about what direction he’d take next. Rather than rest on the success of that standout role, Bae Na Ra has chosen to tackle very different characters in back-to-back projects.

He is currently appearing in Tastefully Yours. It is an ongoing romantic drama that brings together two very different worlds. The series stars Kang Ha Neul as Han Beom Woo, a wealthy heir with everything but happiness. Meanwhile, Go Min Si plays Mo Yeon Joo, a headstrong chef with no patience for pretentiousness.

Bae Na Ra plays Han Seon Woo, Beom Woo’s sharp and power-driven older brother. As the firstborn and natural successor to the family’s food empire, Seon Woo sees his younger sibling not as family but as competition. Bae Na Ra brings a commanding intensity to the role. He is portraying a man who has mastered the art of strategy and manipulation in boardrooms and family dinners alike.

And while Tastefully Yours is still airing, Bae Na Ra is already preparing for his next role in the upcoming drama Would You Marry Me. The series is set to premiere in the second half of 2025. It takes a lighter approach with its rom-com premise. It is centered around a 90-day fake marriage between a man and a woman vying for an extravagant newlywed apartment. Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min take the lead as the pretend couple handling forced domesticity, unexpected emotions, and a whole lot of awkward situations.

In this, Bae Na Ra will portray Baek Sang Hyun, a man who has fought tooth and nail to escape poverty. He now clings tightly to his place among Korea’s upper crust. Though he appears calm and composed, Sang Hyun is a man under pressure, tasked with keeping a close eye on the couple’s sham marriage. His presence isn’t just for comic relief or background drama. He’s expected to be a key character who could either expose the lie or get tangled in it himself.

