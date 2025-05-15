Candice King Gets Engaged: The Vampire Diaries Star Reveals Sparkling Diamond Ring From The Originals' Steven Krueger in a Crossover We Didn't Know We Needed

Candice King, most notably known for playing Caroline Forbes on The Vampire Diaries, recently announced that she is engaged to Steven Krueger, who appeared as Josh Rosza on The Originals. The news broke on May 14 through Instagram.

King explained that Krueger had proposed to her a few weeks ago, labeling it as the best gift she has ever received. She shared her excitement about going through the journey of aging with him and about how special this milestone is.

Advertisement

"A couple of weeks ago, @stevenakrueger gave me the best gift of all when he asked me to marry him. The privilege of getting older is much sweeter knowing I get to share it with you, Steven. Thank you for asking me to dance through life with you. And thank you to everyone for the kind birthday wishes x," King posted on Instagram.

The engagement announcement came during King's 38th birthday on May 13, which she called her favorite year so far.

To commemorate, the pair took part in a glamorous photoshoot in their go-to Nashville cocktail joint, Martha My Dear. Photog Catherine Powell snapped the photo of King standing in a satin white mini dress with a lace bow, as Krueger sported a sleek black suit. A diamond-shaped, square-engraved engagement ring took pride of place on King's left hand.

The news of the engagement soon garnered enthusiasm from fans and friends alike. It unexpectedly reunited The Vampire Diaries stars in the comments section as they gathered to shower King with congratulatory messages. Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert, one of Forbes' eternal besties, and Michael Trevino, who starred as Tyler Lockwood, one of Forbes' flings, celebrated the great news.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Nina Dobrev-Ian Somerhalder to Arielle Kebbel-Zach Roerig: All Vampires Diaries Co-Stars Who've Dated

"Congratulations," Dobrev commented. "Woo Hoo!!!! Love IT!," wrote Trevino, while Riley Voelkel, who played Freya Mikaelson in The Originals, wrote, "Omg screaming!!!! So happy for you both!!!!"

More cast members of both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals congratulated and wished King well in comments and expressed their happiness and joy for the couple. The newly engaged couple first made their relationship official in December 2023 via an Instagram post.

Candice King was previously married to Joe King, The Fray guitarist. The couple, who broke up in 2022 after getting married in 2014, have two daughters, Florence and Josephine.

ALSO READ: 'We'll See What Happens': When Nina Dobrev's Now-Fiancé Hinted at a Possible Proposal Before Their Recent Engagement