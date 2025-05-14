EXCLUSIVE: When Salman Khan had special suggestion for Shefali Jariwala's sensational Kaanta Laga music video directors

The 2002 music video, Kaanta Laga, was one of the peppy dance numbers that made Shefali Jariwala an overnight sensation. The track showcased her as a carefree, fun-loving girl who didn't go by the rules. While the song became a rage, it grabbed the attention of Salman Khan, who wasn't impressed by it. Hence, he called the makers to give them some professional advice.

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla's Hindi Rush, filmmaker duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru went back in time to recall the reaction of Salman Khan to Shefali Jariwala's Kaanta Laga.

Vinay went on to state that after the video was released, "Ek boht bade actor hai, unhoney humey bulaya. Bola mai tumko samjhata hun, Radhika and Vinay, ye jo sexy kaam hai, nhi kiya karo, acha nahi hota. (A very big actor called us. He said I am explaining to you, Radhika and Vinay, don't do this sexy job, it's not a good thing.)"

Sapru then tried to explain to the Dabangg actor that it's not about the sexy song, and they never even thought about it like that. It was just an innocent act from their side. When asked if Salman was the superstar who said it, Radhika admitted, "Yes. He said you'll have such nice, pure minds. Then we had to explain the same thing to him. He understood and said 'Why is your head going there?'"

Watch the entire video here:

For the unaware, Kaanta Laga was a remix that created buzz in the music industry. It’s interesting to know that Radhika and Vinay came up with the idea of creating remixes after they went to meet the bhaijaan of Bollywood.

Sharing more about it, Vinay Sapru goes on to say in the same interview that they were working on multiple ‘cute’ songs and ghazals by ace singer Falguni Pathak, among others. However, they were bored doing the same thing and wanted a change. Hence, one day, when they went to meet Salman, he was working out to the beats of a Kishore Kumar song which was being played on Jhankaar Beats.

“Toh Radhika aur maine kahan ‘Itney bade superstar agar iss sound pe exercise kar rahe hai, toh ye karte hai.’ Ye genre of recreated music ka thought Salman sir (ke incident) se he aaya. (So, Radhika and I discussed that if such a big superstar is doing exercise of such music, then we should do something like this. The genre of recreated music stemmed after this incident)” stated Sapru.

