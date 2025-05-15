Cassie Ventura Returns to Witness Stand, Says Diddy Gave Her Black Eye and Multiple Bruises During Fight in 2016

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to s*x trafficking and assault

Cassie Ventura opened up about getting bruised by Sean Diddy Combs in 2016, during their fight. The rapper’s ex-girlfriend took the stand again on Wednesday to testify against the father of seven. Combs is on a federal trial for the s*x trafficking charges, and now his former partner has accused him of giving her a fat lip, black eye and multiple bruises.

While giving out statements in the ongoing case, Ventura, who dated the music mogul for a decade, claimed, “I have a black eye and a fat lip.” She continued in her broken voice, “You are sick for thinking it is okay what you’ve done. Just stay away from me.”

The dancer-singer’s continued testimony comes after the prosecutors detailed Diddy Combs’ cruelty and control over Ventura while they were in a relationship.

Following the arrest of Diddy Combs, a clip surfaced on the internet where the rapper was seen kicking and dragging his former partner in the lobby of the hotel they stayed at. Explaining the aftermath of the incident, Ventura shared that her friend called the LAPD, but she refused to tell them what had happened to her.

Ventura stated, “Just in that moment, I didn’t want to hurt him that way.” She said, “At that moment, I wasn’t ready.” Later, the musician explained that Combs had come to her residence and was banging at the door to let him in. She, however, testified that she was not at the apartment at the time.

The attorneys pulled up the pictures showing Ventura being beaten up and covering her bruises with sunglasses and make-up.

The federal trials for the Diddy case began on Monday, with the jury being finalized in the previous week.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

