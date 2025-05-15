Demi Lovato to Get Married on Memorial Day Weekend? Here’s Everything We Know About the Ceremony

Demi Lovato is going to be a bride soon. The actress-singer is set to get married to her fiancé, Jordan Lutes, on the Memorial Day weekend. While the details about the venue where the ceremony will be taking place are still unclear, Lovato and Lutes have been engaged since December 2023.

The sources close to the couple confirmed that the duo would voice their vows and say “I do” to each other on the special day. The Heart Attack crooner first met Lutes in 2022, when they collaborated on the musician’s song, Substance.

Within a year of knowing and dating each other, Lutes popped the big question, and Lovato said yes. The Canadian rapper proposed to the singer with a huge pear-shaped diamond ring and celebrated along with their family members at Demi’s favorite restaurant in L.A.

Meanwhile, the news of the actress tying the knot with her fiancé comes a couple of days after she opened up about her well-being to her fans via an Instagram post. The former child star explained how she has come a long way in the past five years.

Demi dropped a little dance video on her social media platform and listed the things that would get her into a coma in 2020. Alongside the post, the musician wrote, “The happiest I've ever been, loving cooking and rebuilding my relationship with food, surrounded by loved ones.”

She further added, “Three songs in the billions club!!!, acting in a movie premiering at Tribeca, engaged to the love of my life, in the studio making music I love (I can't wait to share!), and I have three dogs.”

Since her engagement with Lutes, the Disney actress has often been clicked alongside her fiancé at events and high-profile ceremonies.

