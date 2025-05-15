Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura Recalls Battling Stomach Issues, Infection and Mouth Sores From Freak Offs During Testimony

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

Cassie Ventura described in depth how Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex-filled "Freak Off" parties affected her physically as she took over the stand for the second time during the high-profile s*x trafficking trial. She revealed that the parties left her in pain, both mentally and physically.

The singer was back in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday as Assistant United States Attorney Emily Johnson asked the 38-year-old what "medical issues" she experienced as a result of the over-the-top parties. In response, she said, "I had a lot of stomach issues and gastrointestinal issues from taking drugs."

Ventura revealed that the "Freak-Offs" gave her "frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs)." She also developed "sores" on her tongue from the orgies. "(It was) really painful for a long time. I actually can’t believe I dealt with that," she shared.

Combs didn't stop at the weird s*xual acts, he also got violent at the parties. Ventura recalled fighting back with Combs during their relationship. But, she quickly "learned that it could escalate the fight more and make it worse for me."

"I felt empty and gross," she revealed, describing the aftermath of the "Freak Offs."

As a recovery ritual, the two went on to get IV drips, massages, and opiates after the parties. Ventrua explained, "Opiates made me feel numb, which is why I relied on them so heavily."

Ventura testified that Combs would threaten to release videos of her in the "Freak Offs" to keep her quiet. "I feared for my career, I feared for my family. It's horrible, it's disgusting; no one should do that to anyone," she said.

The trial began on Monday with opening statements, followed by emotional testimony from other alleged victims. One of the most disturbing moments came when the jury was shown hotel surveillance footage from 2016. The video appeared to show Combs dragging and assaulting Ventura in a hotel lobby.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.