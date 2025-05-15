Kim Sae Ron’s family lawyer under investigation for alleging Kim Soo Hyun’s team attacked whistleblower

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of physical abuse.

Lawyer Bu Ji Seok, who has been representing the bereaved family of Kim Sae Ron, is currently under police investigation for his recent acts. He presented a set of evidence, alleging Kim Soo Hyun's side brutally attacked whistleblower A who allegedly sent an audio recording containing sensitive information to Kim Sae Ron. The audio included the actress telling A that she had physical intimacy with Kim Soo Hyun during her middle school days. However, the entire thing was revealed to be false.

According to a May 14 report by Xports News, an unnamed individual filed a complaint against lawyer Bu Ji Seok, alleging that he overstepped his bounds as a legal advisor. The allegation was based on him presenting unsubstantiated claims as facts during public appearances and press conferences. As a result, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC) conducted a thorough internal review and subsequently referred Bu Ji Seok's case to law enforcement authorities.

The complaint also implicated comedian-turned-YouTuber Kwon Young Chan, accusing him of collaborating with Bu Ji Seok in falsely accusing Kim Soo Hyun. The claims were regarding the actor's side brutally a*saulting an audio recording holder after he refused to hand over the alleged evidence to him. Kim Sae Ron's lawyer also presented photos showcasing the alleged a*sault being taking place and claiming to have received them from the victim's wife. However, the photos were downloaded from stock photos.

Regarding the audio that featured Kim Sae Ron saying that Kim Soo Hyun got her involved in a s*xual relationship with him, during her underage period, was also proven to be fake. The clip further alleged people of Kim Soo Hyun-owned agency GOLDMEDALIST being scary and capable of bad things, and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho making her life hard with repeated inquiries about her whereabouts. However, the audio holder admitted that the entire thing was fabricated.

Circulation of such false information did not sit right with the netizens, and one of them filed a complaint of against Bu Ji Seok and Kwon Young Chan for wrong usage of their authority and influence.

