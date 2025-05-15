WATCH: SS Rajamouli's hilarious reaction to making RRR 2 with Ram Charan and Jr NTR goes viral

SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to make a global impact even three years after its release. Recently, the team attended a special screening of the movie in London, accompanied by a live orchestra. Although the event happened a few days ago, Ram Charan recently shared a video from the evening, and fans couldn’t help but notice a possible hint about RRR 2.

Advertisement

In the video, the Game Changer actor is seen enjoying the live show with Jr NTR, alongside Upasana and Lakshmi Pranathi. The clip features fun and candid moments captured after the event. At one point, Upasana is heard asking, "Are you going to make RRR 2 now?"

To this, SS Rajamouli responds with a laugh and a "Yes," while holding both actors close. Though the director didn’t appear to be serious, Ram Charan and Jr NTR burst into laughter.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, the RRR team reunited after a long time at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall on May 11. The event was a success and several clips from the screening surfaced online.

In one of the videos, Jr NTR was seen scolding his fans who were mobbing him for photos. He said in Telugu, which loosely translates to, "I'll give you the picture; don't hurry or create a mob/congestion here or else they (security) will push you away."

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

However, the event was filled with fun moments, one of which included Ram Charan wishing Jr NTR in advance for his birthday. He also hugged him in front of the crowd and gave him a peck on the cheek. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli enjoyed this heartwarming moment between the two and seemed to have a blast sharing the stage with them after a long time.

Take a look at the video below:

Also, the evening featured a live performance by MM Keeravaani alongside the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Talking about the movie, it hit the big screens in 2022 and also featured Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

ALSO READ: Viral Photo: Ram Charan and pet dog Rhyme get their wax statue at Madame Tussauds; Upasana and Chiranjeevi pose