Thug Life was originally titled Amar Hai? Kamal Haasan reveals how he and Mani Ratnam developed the idea

Thug Life is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2025. Set for release on June 5, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in building hype around the movie. Recently, Kamal Haasan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and shared a few insights about the project.

He opened up about his collaboration with Mani Ratnam and revealed that both of them worked together on the story of Thug Life. The actor initially wrote a script titled Amar Hai, which is based on a man presumed dead, whose name, Amar, becomes symbolic. Mani Ratnam then expanded this idea and added his own touches to the script.

Kamal Haasan stated that although they considered different genres, commercial viability was also considered.

In his words, "I finished a script, and it was called 'Amar Hai', which is a pun. A man who is believed to be dead is not dead. His name is ‘Amar’, and that is the problem. I had etched it, and then Mani took it as an idea and went on to embellish it."

He also shared his thoughts on the nature of violence in cinema. Reflecting on Jackie Chan’s movies, the veteran actor noted that they make violence appear “fun” and “entertaining”. In contrast, he pointed out that films like Thug Life or Nayakan present violence in a different light.

According to him, such films convey the pointlessness of violence. The actor stressed that these portrayals are not meant for amusement but carry a deeper sense of responsibility.

Kamal Haasan said, "When you see Jackie Chan films, you don't dislike violence because it is fun. But when you watch Thug Life or Nayakan, you will understand the futility of violence. It is not entertainment, but a responsibility. How do you deal with your strength?"

Talking more about Thug Life, the movie will also feature Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, and others in prominent roles.

