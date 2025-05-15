Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, and Seolhyun turn sweet tooth buddies while filming Netflix’s Slowly and Intensely; PICS

South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo took to her personal social media account to share a photo on May 15. It quickly sparked interest among fans and netizens alike. The image, though simple at first glance, conveyed a sense of warmth and friendship that resonated deeply with viewers.

In the picture, bowls of delicious ice cream can be seen. Each ice cream bowl is delicately crowned with a piece of yakgwa. It’s a traditional Korean honey pastry known for its chewy texture and rich sweetness. What is interesting is that there were two softly glowing candles placed atop the desserts. They may be hinting at a small celebration or perhaps a simple gesture of togetherness after a long day on set.

No words accompanied the post. She tagged her co-stars, who reposted her story on their respective accounts. This update from the trio suggests a bond that has grown stronger through their time working together. It is a refreshing glimpse behind the scenes of what is shaping up to be a major television event.

These moments of connection come amid the filming of Slowly And Intensely. The series is a highly anticipated Netflix original drama set during one of the most dynamic periods in Korean cultural history. Spanning from the 1960s through the 1980s, the series promises to explore the highs and lows of the entertainment world during a time of great political and social change. Viewers can expect a richly layered story that delves into the personal struggles, ambitions, and sacrifices of those chasing dreams in an often unforgiving industry.

Song Hye Kyo, known for her emotionally resonant performances, takes on a central role in the drama. She is joined by the ever-charismatic Gong Yoo and rising star Seolhyun. The project is further bolstered by the addition of veteran actor Cha Seung Won and the versatile Honey Lee.

Adding to the excitement is the fact that Slowly And Intensely reunites Song Hye Kyo with renowned screenwriter Noh Hee Kyung. The duo has a strong creative history, having previously collaborated on two memorable dramas: Worlds Within (2008) and That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013). Their past successes have only fueled anticipation for what their partnership might produce this time.

Although filming is currently underway, fans may have to wait a while before they can immerse themselves in this new story. Due to the production schedule and post-production demands, Slowly And Intensely is unlikely to air in 2025. The series will most likely be released in the latter half of 2026, giving the team ample time to bring their ambitious vision to life.

