Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Kevin’s Theft Doom Bo’s Chance at Survival?

On Days of Our Lives airing Thursday, May 15, lives hang in the balance and emotions run high as a critical drug theft spells doom for Bo Brady. Meanwhile, Tate Black makes a sweet gesture for Sophia Choi, and tensions flare between Xander and Philip Kiriakis. With love, loss, and high-stakes choices at play, Salem braces for a whirlwind of drama.

At the hospital, Kevin Lambert sneaks into Dr. Jeffrey Russell’s lab, taking advantage of the doctor’s absence at a conference. In a catastrophic move, Kevin swipes an entire tray of Versavix—the miracle drug that could save Bo Brady, who’s fighting off a deadly sepsis infection.

Just as Kevin sets the stage for disaster, Steve Johnson and Shawn Brady break into the lab and make a horrifying discovery: the Versavix is gone. Whether Kevin smashes the vials or simply vanishes with them, the damage is done. With months required to replicate the formula, Bo’s time may be running out.

Meanwhile, Philip Kiriakis, who also wants to save Bo, finds himself face-to-face with Xander in the town square. Tensions simmer as Xander unloads his honest feelings, possibly softening just before disaster strikes again—when Philip learns of Kevin’s mistake, potentially derailing any progress he's made.

Elsewhere, Kayla Johnson anxiously awaits news from Steve and Shawn’s covert operation and turns to Marlena Evans for emotional support. Marlena also opens up about her worries over John Black, creating a tender moment between the two women.

At Titan-DiMera, Paulina Price brings a peace offering—treats from Sweet Bits—to apologize for a previous scone-related allergic reaction involving Sarah. She hopes to smooth things over with Xander, while Stephanie Johnson reconsiders Alex Kiriakis’ publishing offer for her novel One Stormy Night. Stephanie’s initial hesitation may be fading as she weighs the opportunity.

On a lighter note, Tate Black gifts Sophia Choi a sweet surprise in honor of her 18th birthday. Though she’s disappointed about missing prom, the intimate celebration lifts her spirits. Now a legal adult, Sophia is more determined than ever to confront Amy Choi and assert herself in her adoption plans—though her resolve may ignite more conflict than she’s ready for.

With a miracle drug missing, emotional reunions teetering, and family showdowns brewing, Thursday’s episode promises high drama and heart-wrenching twists. Will Bo’s fate be sealed by one careless act? And can love and redemption still find their way through the chaos in Salem? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to see how it all unfolds.