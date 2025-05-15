Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 15: Ajay Devgn starrer remains steady on second Thursday; to welcome new releases

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 15: Raid 2 is currently the top performer at the Hindi box office. Starring Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, the movie was released on May 1, 2025. The first installment of the franchise was released seven years back in 2018. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is continuing its steady run.

Raid 2, jointly backed by T-Series and Panorama Studios, has maintained a solid run at the box office. The crime thriller recently slowed down a bit due to external factors and later, it was aided by movie offers. The film is now back to steady levels.

As per morning trends, on Day 15, the Ajay Devgn starrer is expecting a minimal drop of 9 percent in its business. This is to note that Raj Kumar Gupta's latest helmer earned Rs 3.75 crore on the second Wednesday.

The Raid sequel boasts a total collection of Rs 129.75 crore, which was fetched in 14 days. The film is currently competing with the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

The competition will intensify after the arrival of two new releases, Final Destination: Bloodlines and Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. While the former is releasing on May 16 in India, the latter will hit the screens on May 17.

Raid 2 has performed better than Raid at the Indian box office. The sequel surpassed the lifetime net business of the 2018 release, which had earned Rs 98 crore back then.

Raid 2 brings back Ajay Devgn as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Amay Patnaik, the character that he first played in the original movie. Ileana D'Cruz has been replaced by Vaani Kapoor in the new release.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you.

