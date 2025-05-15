General Hospital Spoilers: Will Brook Lynn Reunite with Her Son?

On General Hospital this Thursday, May 15, the emotional stakes rise as family tensions boil over. Brook Lynn Quartermaine struggles with maternal longing, Sonny Corinthos steps in to ease a deepening crisis, and Lulu Spencer’s search for answers about Gio faces a major obstacle. Meanwhile, secrets threaten to unravel the fabric of multiple relationships.

Brook Lynn opens her heart to Harrison Chase, admitting that her deepest wish is to meet the son she gave up. Though she’s hesitant to disrupt his life, her maternal instincts and lingering sorrow leave her emotionally vulnerable. Unbeknownst to her, Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri—the very son she seeks—is living under the same roof, forging relationships she doesn’t realize are rooted in blood.

In the midst of this, Gio forms a bond with Donna Corinthos, agreeing to perform at the Nurses Ball, possibly even during her act. He also confides in Sonny, sharing his perspective on his fallout with Dante. Sonny, unaware that Gio is his grandson, offers fatherly guidance and encourages him to lean on him in times of need. Despite the layered irony, Sonny’s warmth provides comfort to the young man—and may set up future revelations.

Meanwhile, the tension between Gio and Dante escalates. At Lulu’s place, Rocco defends Gio over the bonfire incident, but Dante remains unmoved and continues to assign blame. This ongoing conflict only adds to the family turmoil that Sonny is trying to manage.

Back in the investigative shadows, Lulu reaches out to Cody Bell, likely in an attempt to prove that Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s biological son. However, Cody refuses her request, forcing Lulu to recalibrate her plans. The truth about Gio remains buried for now, but Lulu’s resolve shows no signs of fading.

Elsewhere, the Ric Lansing and Alexis Davis subplot thickens. Alexis rushes to handle the totaled car with Spinelli’s help, but Ric’s arrival at her office complicates matters. If Ric gets suspicious, it could set off a chain reaction involving Ava Jerome and their ongoing blackmail scheme. Lucky Spencer, meanwhile, presses Alexis for answers—will she come clean, or will he connect the dots on his own?

As connections deepen and deceptions linger, Thursday’s General Hospital promises powerful emotional beats and pivotal twists. Brook Lynn’s desire to reunite with her son could soon collide with Sonny’s well-meaning efforts, while Lulu’s pursuit of the truth continues to stir the waters in Port Charles. Will these intersecting paths finally bring hidden family ties to light—or push them further into darkness?