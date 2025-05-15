10 benefits of millets or Bajra in your meals, Rakul Preet Singh’s favorite breakfast

Rakul Preet Singh has often revealed avoiding food containing high calorie content; she has also sworn by the benefits of millets in her meals, which is even one of her favorite breakfast menus.

Read on to know the 10 benefits of this versatile superfood, which makes it one of the favorite cereals of the Mere Husband Ki Biwi actress!

Advertisement

What are Millets?

Millets are one of the oldest cereal grains, which have been produced for centuries across Asia and Africa. The small-seeded crop is known to be a good source of fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals, making it one of the most beneficial additions to one’s dietary requirements.

In India, millets are popularly known as bajra in common households and over the years have been one of the most trusted alternatives to sugar-loaded and packaged cereal options.

What are the benefits of Millets?

Millets are known for having several health benefits due to their high nutritional value.

1. Highly nutritional with low glycemic index

The high nutritional value of millets makes it one of the most opted cereals by many. It does not spike blood sugar levels and has a low glycemic index.

2. Gluten free

Millet happens to be naturally gluten-free and is a great choice for those intolerant to it or looking for a way to reduce wheat intake.

Advertisement

3. Boosts digestive health

Millets consist of high fiber content and are one of the best choices of meals for promoting better digestive health. It also contains natural probiotics, which improve gut health.

4. Speeds up weight loss

Despite being highly nutritional, millets are extremely low in calories and are thus considered a superfood for those aiming for weight loss. They curb excessive food cravings and keep hunger at bay.

5. Improves immunity

Millets are rich in protein and help to develop a good immune system and make the body stronger against most diseases.

6. Maintains blood sugar levels

Due to its low glycemic index, millets are a very good alternative for diabetic patients as well. It helps to reduce the sugar levels and prevents any sudden spikes.

7. Negates cardiovascular risks

Millets help to lower cholesterol levels in the body due to its content of good fats. These prevent any excessive fat deposition, lowering risks of strokes and other heart ailments.

Advertisement

8. Reduces asthma

Asthma has become one of the common lifestyle diseases these days. Millets contain magnesium, which helps reduce the frequency of asthma attacks, wheezing and other discomfort.

9. Great source of antioxidants

Millet essentially helps your body get detoxed and acts as a natural antioxidant with its nutritional values. These help to flush out toxins easily from the body.

10. Promotes anti-ageing

Millets help to metabolize the sugar content inside the body and to reduce early aging signs, along with protecting the cells.

ALSO READ: 7 healthy habits to boost your focus and confidence the Shilpa Shetty way