Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 28: Akshay Kumar’s film holds steady at low levels, completes four weeks

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 28: Four weeks and counting, Kesari Chapter 2 is still a part of the box office race. It stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. Based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire, the legal drama has finished four weeks of its theatrical run. Kesari 2 has held steady at low levels.

Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 has been running at the box office for a month. The recently released movie will now enter its fifth weekend. As per morning trends, the Akshay Kumar-led film will plummet on the fourth Thursday while maintaining a steady run at low levels.

The drop will be in the range of around 3 percent from what it collected yesterday, i.e., Rs 60 lakh. As of now, the courtroom drama has fetched a total business of Rs 87.2 crore net so far. Karan Singh Tyagi's helmer will remain under the Rs 90 crore mark in a four-week-long run.

Kesari Chapter 2 serves as the spiritual sequel to the 2019 release, Kesari, which performed better than the second part of the franchise. Based on the Battle of Saragarhi, the war movie had earned a lifetime net business of Rs 152 crore back then.

Kesari 2 stars Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair, the top barrister of India who fought a legal battle against The Crown. The film is centered around his character and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

It marks Akshay's second film of 2025 after Sky Force. After the Kesari sequel, the actor has three movies in the pipeline, namely, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB3, and Welcome To The Jungle for this year.

