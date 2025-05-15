The Young and the Restless May 14 Episode Recap: Nate is Worried About Damian Turning Double Agent

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on May 14, 2025, we saw Phyllis persuade Victor to come to the jazz lounge and attempt to tempt him with the information on what Billy was plotting with Dumas. But it appears that Victor did not fall for it.

Advertisement

She tried everything in her power, including using Summer’s name, bargaining for a business opportunity for herself and her son in exchange for what she claimed was a direct line to Dumas.

He refused to make a deal. Before leaving, Victor makes sure to remind her who she was talking to. Phyllis then directly calls Dumas’ office asking to speak with him. His assistant says that she will let her know and hangs up. But this doesn't discourage Phyllis.

At GCAC, Billy bumps into Adam and Chelsea. He talks about knowing that Victor was planning to smear him in the media. After Billy and Adam’s back and forth, Chelsea tries to cool down the situation.

After Adam leaves, Chelsea requests that Bily stop retaliating, stating Victor and Dumas were using him like a pawn. Billy agreed. When Adam returned, Billy temporarily backed off.

Later, Victor arrives at the GCAC, and he taunts Billy, who turns down and states that he would not be bullied and would rather fail on his own terms. Victor tells Adam to release the smear campaign.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dumas talked about Lily's offer with Nate, asking if he had any problem with him joining the company. Nate expresses his concerns about his brother acting as a double agent. Damian insists that was where he wanted to be. Nate welcomes him to the company.

Later in the episode, at the GCAC, Victor approaches Adam and Chelsea and makes things awkward by asking if they were engaged yet. A soon as he walks away, Chelsea looks at her beau and asks if she was making 'a deal with the devil. ”

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Tom Cruise Dodges Question About Future of Mission Impossible Franchise