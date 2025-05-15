BTS’ Jin to make second solo appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following Echo album release

BTS member Jin is set to be back on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his second solo EP, Echo. The announcement was made in the U.S. show's signature skit style on May 14. In the video, the host can be seen, and Jin's voice can be heard. The artist is also set to perform the lead single of his album, Don’t Say You Love Me, at the late-night talk show.

Jin's upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will mark his second solo guest spot on the show. The first one was in November last year, just after the release of his debut solo album, Happy. Back then, the BTS member participated in an interview and delivered a performance of his popular song Running Wild. He is set to take the stage again for a probable debut performance showcase of the poignant track Don’t Say You Love Me on May 21.

In the announcement video, Jimmy Fallon was seen saying words like "echo" and "hello," with the sound echoing back. It was a witty nod to the name of Jin's upcoming album. Following that, the BTS vocalist was heard saying "hello" back. He then hilariously made a meal order and said he's going to be back on Jimmy Fallon's show. Fans expressed excitement at the news, saying they can't wait to see him reunite with the host. Jimmy Fallon, being well-known for his close bond with the BTS members, makes the boy band's appearances on his show even more special.

He has earned his place in the hearts of BTS ARMY with his vocal support for the septet. Jin's Echo album will be released on May 16, along with the music video drop of the main track, Don’t Say You Love Me. 5 days later, he will be seen discussing it with friend and host Jimmy Fallon, probably providing insights regarding its making process, the inspiration behind it, and other behind-the-scenes stories. The lead single generated significant buzz even before its release.

The reason for the same was fan guesses about the MV's filming location and theories regarding its possible connection to BTS' HYYH universe. The fact that Jin will be playing a couple with actress Shin Se Kyung also added to the anticipation of its release.

