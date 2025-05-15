The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Carter Give In to Daphne’s Advances?

On The Bold and the Beautiful airing Thursday, May 15, emotions run high as Steffy Forrester delivers shocking revelations to her mother, Taylor Hayes, and Hope Logan’s tearful confession sends Carter Walton spiralling toward Daphne Rose. With love, loss, and temptation intertwining, lives in Los Angeles are set for dramatic turns.

At the cliff house, Taylor walks in on a harrowing scene as Steffy informs John “Finn” Finnegan that Liam Spencer is dying from an inoperable brain tumor. The revelation stuns Taylor, who is further rocked to learn that Steffy has already shared the news with Hope—despite Liam's explicit wishes for secrecy.

Steffy justifies her decision, emphasizing Hope’s right to know given her emotional ties and her role as Beth’s mother. Finn and Taylor agree that Steffy made the right call, understanding the urgency and compassion behind her choice.

Meanwhile, Hope is still reeling from the news and shares a tearful moment with Liam at Brooke’s house. Outside the room, Carter overhears Hope pledging her future to Liam—words that hit him like a punch to the gut. The emotional blow leaves him vulnerable, and Daphne seizes the opportunity to comfort him.

Daphne urges Carter to stop holding onto something that no longer exists and reminds him that Hope has made her choice. As Daphne pushes for a deeper connection, Carter finds himself torn between heartbreak and desire. Her persistence could finally tip the scales in her favor.

But the emotional rollercoaster doesn't stop there. Liam, aware that his time is limited, makes one final push—encouraging Hope to consider a future with Carter after he’s gone. This unexpected nudge may plant seeds of doubt in Hope’s mind, even as Carter edges closer to giving in to Daphne.

Thursday’s episode promises emotional intensity as Steffy’s confession sets off ripples through her family, and Carter faces temptation at his lowest point. Will Carter truly let go of Hope and give Daphne a chance—or will Hope’s wavering heart pull him back into her orbit? One thing’s certain: the romantic entanglements on The Bold and the Beautiful are only getting more complicated.