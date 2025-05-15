When is G-Dragon getting married? BIGBANG leader reveals his wedding wish amid Lee Jooyeon dating rumors

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is known for being one of the most influential figures in K-pop. However, when it comes to his personal life, he tends to stay away from the spotlight. In a recent appearance on comedian Park Myung Soo’s YouTube talk show Halmyungsoo, the iconic rapper opened up about his views on marriage. He offered fans a rare look into his private thoughts.

During the casual yet heartfelt conversation, Park Myung Soo gently approached the subject of marriage. He asked whether G-Dragon had considered settling down now that he’s well into his 30s. The question was met with a sincere response from the BIGBANG leader, who revealed that the idea of marriage has indeed crossed his mind.

As quoted by Koreaboo, “It’s not like I haven’t thought about it,” he said. “I have thought about it at least once. But right now it’s not the top priority.” The exchange quickly shifted to a more humorous tone when Park Myung Soo asked a fun hypothetical: who would sing the congratulatory song at G-Dragon’s future wedding? G-Dragon answered that, "I have never sung a congratulatory song at a wedding before. I would sing for myself”. The remark sparked laughter, showing a more lighthearted side of the artist.

The conversation was filled with warmth and humor. However, G-Dragon’s comments about marriage naturally drew public attention, especially since his love life has often been the subject of media buzz. Just days ago, speculation surrounding his relationship status emerged once again. Social media users pointed to ‘hints’ that suggested he might be romantically involved with former After School member and actress Lee Jooyeon. Though no confirmation or denial came from either side, the rumors kept fans and netizens talking.

Now, with G-Dragon addressing the idea of marriage publicly for the first time since rumors, fans are paying close attention to what this might indicate about his future plans. He made it clear that he’s not rushing into anything. His willingness to talk about such a personal topic has sparked renewed interest in his life beyond the stage.

As one of K-pop’s most enigmatic and trendsetting figures, G-Dragon continues to intrigue the public; not only with his music and fashion but also with the glimpses he occasionally shares into his inner world.

