5 yummy avocado recipes for breakfast that are celebrity favorite

Avocados have been one of the go-to picks by most celebrities when it comes to their healthy diets and meal choices. Celebs like Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra to Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle, Kourtney Kardashian, and more have revealed including avocados in their meals.

Well, avocados are known to be rich in healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, which are essential in their diets. Here are 5 yummy celebrity-favorite avocado recipes for breakfast.

1. Avocado smoothie

Ingredients: Pitted and halved ripe avocado, milk of choice, vanilla yoghurt, honey and ice-cubes

Recipe:

Start by scooping the avocado into a blender along with 1 cup of your milk of choice. Add in half a cup of vanilla yoghurt, honey, and some ice-cubes. Blend till smooth. Serve as is or garnish with some seeds and nuts of your preference.

2. Avocado on toast

Ingredient: Ripe avocado, lemon, chilli flakes, bread of choice, olive oil, seasonings

Recipe:

Pick a bread of your choice (sourdough is preferred) and toast it nicely until both sides turn crispy. In the meantime, take the avocado flesh in a bowl and add lemon juice, chilli flakes, and seasonings (salt and pepper), then mash it well. Top it on the toasted bread, drizzle some olive oil on top, and you’re ready to eat.

3. Avocado soup

Ingredient: Ripened avocado, vegetable stock, lime juice, olive oil, onion and garlic, seasonings, cream (for garnish)

Recipe:

Dice the avocado flesh inside a bowl and mix it with lime juice. Heat olive oil in a pan and toss in minced onion and garlic. Add the rest of the seasonings (salt, pepper, celery). Pour in half of the vegetable stock, bring it to a boil, then take it off the heat and let it cool.

Blend the avocado mixture to a fine paste by adding the remaining half of the vegetable stock. Then add the cooled sautéed broth and blend once more. Serve with a dollop of cream on top.

4. Avocado salad

Ingredient: Ripe avocado, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, kosher salt, cumin powder, seasonings, assorted veggies

Recipe:

Whisk together olive oil, cumin powder, kosher salt, lemon juice, and other seasonings of your choice. Dice the avocado and assorted veggies (cherry tomatoes, cucumber, corn) and place them in a bowl. Drizzle the salad dressing over and enjoy the scrumptious meal.

5. Avocado bruschetta

Ingredient: 2 avocados, baguette bread, olive oil, seasonings of choice, lemon, balsamic vinegar, veggies

Recipe:

Brush each side of the bread with olive oil and toast until crispy. Meanwhile, mix olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and veggies (cherry tomatoes, minced garlic) in a bowl and set aside.

In another bowl, mash the avocado with lemon juice, minced garlic, and seasonings of choice. Spread the avocado mixture on the toasted bread, drizzle the balsamic vinegar mixture on top, and enjoy.

