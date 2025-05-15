The Days of Our Lives May 14 Episode Recap: Kayla Asks Real Reason Why Xander Wants to Purchase the Hospital; Know His Answer

In the May 14, 2025, episode of The Days of Our Lives, the audience saw EJ asking Belle how the ‘New EJ’ was as they flirted with each other. They are interrupted when Rachel, Brady, and Kristen arrive dressed up for the Alice in Wonderland tea party.

Brady soon realizes that EJ and Belle were in an actual relationship. EJ’s bid for the hospital is brought up, since Brady was in the boardroom, he tells EJ that it is not happening. Kristen suggests Brady reconsider this. Brady can support EJ if he tells Kristen where his mother is.

Later, Kristen asks EJ if he would say that she did not shoot him. He says that he couldn't do that as he didn’t remember that night. Kristen says that Brady will not back him up for the bid.

Meanwhile, Xander meets up with Kayla in her office, who asks him what he will get out of purchasing the hospital. He clearly states that besides helping his wife and the hospital, he wants the drug. Kayla promises to support him as long as he remains a positive force and helps people.

On the other hand, Alex knocks at Gabi’s place, and they decide to go to the pub for their non-real date. There, they spot Phillip and Kevin. When the duo goes up to say Hi, things get a bit complicated with Philip fleeing the place, followed by Kevin. Alex and Gabi think that it was weird.

At the end of their date, Gabi admits she had a good time, and Alex agrees. But they both are aware that they would rather be with someone else.

In the episode, when the tea party gets over, EJ makes some not-so-good comments, which make Kristen flip out and smack the table, hitting a metal bowl, which makes a loud sound. He is shocked. Rachel, who was sleeping in her bed, came down, stating that he had a nightmare and had a shot. EJ is reminded of his own gunshot in his mind.

Later, Kevin says to Phillip that he and Russell were going away for the weekend and giving their staff off. On the other hand, Kayla calls Steve and lets him know that the grand thrift plan was on.

