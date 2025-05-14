Cannes Film Festival 2025: Korean actress Kim Go Eun flaunts pixie haircut with striking black jumpsuit at red carpet

The famous Korean actress—Kim Go Eun, known for her role in K-dramas like Goblin, The King Eternal Monarch, etc, made an appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of MI8. The stunner walked the red carpet looking elegant in the striking black jumpsuit styled with a pixie cut hairstyle. Here is the detailed breakdown of her look!

Kim Go Eun posed confidently on the red carpet of the biggest film festival, and we must say her preference for an all-black ensemble was just perfect. She wore a trendy yet elegantly designed black jumpsuit, designed precisely with shiny and textured fabric. Cinching to her waist, cascading down into wide-leg pants reaching beyond her feet, enhancing her silhouette. The upper part of the jumpsuit was adorned with a silver button at the front.

The jumpsuit has always been the best way to make an impression, but what truly made Kim Go Eun’s look stand out was the long black cape attached to it from the shoulders. The sheer fabric flowed gently from the shoulder to a long train, making a substantial impact with each movement.

What made the style icon look more appealing was the statement accessories that she added to her red carpet look. She adorned her ears with the gorgeous ear-cuffs and completed them with the striking diamond ring that instantly caught our attention. For the hair, she flaunted the pixie cut with the front strands styled in curls and slightly falling on her forehead.

Her skin appeared flawless with the radiant makeup. With the right shade base, she elevated her facial features with the rosy blush glow on her cheekbones, subtle highlighter at the corners of her eyes, and nude-shade lipstick, rounding off her look to perfection.

The Korean actress Kim Go Eun always knows how to make each appearance leave an impression on the fashion enthusiasts, and when it’s the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, she indeed nailed it. With the selection of the black jumpsuit, easygoing hairstyle, and flawless makeup, she made an excellent choice for someone who wants to stand out.

