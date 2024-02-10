10 Films To Watch Ahead Of The Release Of Dakota Johnson Starrer Madame Web

Sony's Madame Web is set to introduce a new wave of Spider-Verse heroes, with Dakota Johnson leading the charge as Cassandra Webb. As the film promises connections to the broader Spider-Man Universe, including characters like Venom, Morbius, and Spider-Man himself, it's worth delving into some key Marvel movies before experiencing the web of destiny unfold. Here are 10 movies to watch before Madame Web.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

The sequel continues Venom's story, hinting at multiversal connections that could intersect with Madame Web's abilities via the Web of Life and Destiny.

Morbius (2022)

Explore the origins of Dr. Michael Morbius in this divisive yet relevant movie set in the SSU, providing potential references for Madame Web's storyline.

This sequel delves even deeper into the multiverse, explaining the Great Web of Life and Destiny, a concept likely to be explored in Madame Web.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Rumors suggest Madame Web could reveal Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man, making this film a potential precursor to the upcoming storyline.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The sequel to Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man could be referenced, given Madame Web's ability to perceive various futures.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

The animated exploration of the Spider-Verse introduces alternate Spider-Heroes, providing context for Madame Web's universe-spanning clairvoyance.

Venom (2018)

Tom Hardy's Venom, the first live-action movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, offers insights into the SSU, potentially tying into Madame Web's overarching narrative.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

The continuation of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man saga in 2004 may hold references that enrich the Madame Web narrative.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Raimi's Spider-Man 3, culminating the original trilogy, might be referenced for its impact on Peter Parker's future and the broader Spider-Verse.

As anticipation builds for the release of Madame Web, exploring these ten Marvel movies promises a deeper understanding of the Spider-Verse and potential connections to Cassandra Webb's clairvoyant journey. Each film contributes to the rich tapestry of the Spider-Man Universe, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in Madame Web.